Emmy nominee profile: Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon seeks 1st TV acting prize for ‘The Morning Show’

Last year Olivia Colman made history as the first woman to win a Best Drama Actress Emmy (for “The Crown”) after having received a Best Actress Oscar (for 2018’s “The Favourite”). More than a dozen other leading ladies preceded her in being awarded by both the film and TV academies, in that order, but she stands as the only one to earn her Emmy for a continuing drama series. Now, Reese Witherspoon could follow her example by succeeding on her first Best Drama Actress bid for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which has come 16 years after her lead Oscar win for “Walk the Line.”

Witherspoon stars on “The Morning Show” as Bradley Jackson, a co-host of the titular fictional New York news program. The episode she has submitted for Emmy consideration is entitled “Confirmations” and focuses on Bradley’s struggle to decide whether or not to cut ties with her drug-addicted brother, Hal (Joe Tippett), who is less than supportive of her romantic relationship with her colleague Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). The situation is exacerbated when an intoxicated Hal interrupts a taping of the show and embarrasses the recently outed Bradley in front of her coworkers.

This acting Emmy notice is Witherspoon’s second, following a Best Movie/Limited Actress bid for “Big Little Lies” in 2017. Nicole Kidman ultimately took that prize for her work on the same show. As a “Big Little Lies” producer, though, Witherspoon shared in its Best Limited Series win, and was then nominated in that same category for “Little Fires Everywhere” in 2020 (that award went to “Watchmen”).

The other two “Morning Show” performers up for Emmys this year are Marcia Gay Harden (guest) and 2020 victor Billy Crudup (supporting). Given that Jennifer Aniston was recognized for its first season, it is now the sixth show for which multiple women have received Best Drama Actress nominations during the 21st century. Those that preceded it were “The Sopranos” (Lorraine Bracco and Edie Falco), “Six Feet Under” (Frances Conroy and Rachel Griffiths), “Mad Men” (January Jones and Elisabeth Moss), “Killing Eve” (Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh), and “The Crown” (Colman, Emma Corrin, and Claire Foy).

Included among Witherspoon’s competitors are Emmy newcomer Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), past Best Drama Actress nominees Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Oh (“Killing Eve”), and respective 2019 and 2020 champs Comer (“Killing Eve”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”). Zendaya is concurrently nominated for producing “Euphoria” and writing two of its original songs. Linney, who also faces Zendaya in the Best Drama Series race, has won three Best Movie/Limited Actress statuettes for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008), and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) and a Best Comedy Guest Actress prize for “Frasier” (2004).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?