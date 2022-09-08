Emmy nominee profile: Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’) could finally win after years as Kim Wexler

After five seasons without recognition at the Emmys for her work on AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Rhea Seehorn finally broke into Best Drama Supporting Actress this year for her stellar performance in the first half of the sixth season (she’s also nominated for Best Short Form Actress for “Cooper’s Bar”). Seehorn joins a long list of main cast members who were overlooked for Emmy nominations until late in their series’ runs, including Kit Harington for “Game of Thrones,” Jennifer Aniston for “Friends,” Pat Harrington Jr. for “One Day At A Time,” and the entire cast of “Schitt’s Creek.” She is nominated for portraying lawyer Kim Wexler, Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) wife on the series.

Seehorn’s submission is the fourth episode of season six, “Hit and Run,” which centers around Kim’s continuing plot against her former boss, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), to sabotage his career. She and Jimmy devise a plan where he disguises himself as Howard, steals his car, and throws out a prostitute in front of Howard’s friend and colleague Clifford Main (Ed Begley Jr.), with whom Kim is having lunch. But Kim notices a car that may be following her.

Kim later spots the same car again and confronts the two men occupying it, threatening to report them. She later meets Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) for the first time, and he confesses that cartel operator Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) may be alive and that he has men watching her and Jimmy due to their previous encounters with him. When she asks Mike why he is only telling her and not Jimmy, Mike answers that he believes she is “made of sterner stuff.” The episode ends with Kim meeting Jimmy and approving of what will soon become his permanent office in “Breaking Bad” as Saul Goodman, and deciding not to tell him about her conversation with Mike.

Seehorn’s performance is quite internal and subtle, but Kim Wexler is full of tiny shifts and seldom shows strong outward emotions, which is highlighted when she is confronted with information that could endanger her life with Jimmy and her diabolical plan to take down Howard. Seehorn is a master at showing what is below the surface, conveying various emotions through silence and stillness, whether it’s showing fear through her eyes or deceit in her expression after the success of her ruse. Fans of “Better Call Saul” know that this episode is a turning point for the character. Seehorn also made her directorial debut with “Hit and Run,” which could work in her favor.

In addition, the final episodes of “Better Call Saul” were airing right before voting for Emmy winners began, with the finale dropping in the middle of voting. Despite Seehorn only appearing in four out of six episodes, she gives towering performances in every single one of them, from an emotional monologue when Kim breaks up with Jimmy to a flashforward of her having a cathartic breakdown after everything that has happened to her.

All this may give her a leg up in a strong category that includes Julia Garner for “Ozark” (winner of this award in 2019 and 2020), Sarah Snook for “Succession” (winner of Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards this year), and Jung Ho-yeon for “Squid Game” (winner of the SAG Award). Also in the category are Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?