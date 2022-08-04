Emmy nominee profile: Sanaa Lathan (‘Succession’) would be just the 5th Black winner of Best Drama Guest Actress

Half of the record-breaking 14 acting Emmy nominations “Succession” received this year went to guest performers, three of whom are women. The only other series that have ever amassed as many simultaneous bids in the Best Drama Guest Actress category are “Six Feet Under” (2002), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2009), and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2018). Included among the “Succession” trio is Sanaa Lathan, whose third-season performance is the first for which she has earned TV academy recognition.

Lathan’s “Succession” character, New York lawyer Lisa Arthur, was introduced in the latest season’s premiere episode. The actress is specifically nominated for the installment “What It Takes,” in which Arthur advises her client, Waystar Royco COO Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), against proceeding with his case against his family’s company due to insufficient evidence. Roy responds by cutting ties with her, but not before she asserts her superior legal prowess and calls attention to the exhaustive effort she has made to protect his reputation.

Lathan began her acting career a quarter century ago with appearances on shows such as “Moesha” and “Family Matters.” In addition to taking part in nearly two dozen feature films, she has played regular or recurring small screen roles on “Nip/Tuck,” “Boss,” and “The Affair.” She is also known for voicing “The Cleveland Show” matriarch Donna Tubbs, who now lives on as a “Family Guy” supporting character.

Along with Jacinte Blankenship (“Intersection”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”), Sydnee Washington (“Bridesman”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), and “Abbott Elementary” trio Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lathan is one of 10 Black actresses nominated in this year’s live-action Emmy categories. Her potential victory would make her the fifth Black Best Drama Guest Actress winner ever, after Alfre Woodard (“L. A. Law,” 1987 and “The Practice,” 2003), Beah Richards (“The Practice,” 2000), Loretta Devine (“Grey’s Anatomy,” 2011), and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” 2018).

Aside from her fellow “Succession” actresses Hope Davis and Harriet Walter, Lathan’s challengers in this guest race are Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”), Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”), and Lee Yoo-mi (“Squid Game”). Walter (also a comedy guest nominee this year for “Ted Lasso”) was recognized here for the same role in 2020. Harden has one past bid in this category for “Law & Order: SVU” (2007) and another outside of it for “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler” (2009). Davis has been nominated in other categories for “In Treatment” (2009) and “The Special Relationship” (2010).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

