Emmy nominee profile: Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’) would be first lead female winner of Asian descent

Two years ago Sandra Oh followed in Tyne Daly’s footsteps by becoming the second woman to be recognized three times each in the Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy categories. She first racked up five supporting bids for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” between 2005 and 2009 and then received a trio of consecutive lead nominations for BBC America’s “Killing Eve” from 2018 to 2020. After a dozen total losses across five categories, she could now prevail on her 13th bid, which she has earned for her work on the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve.”

Oh has submitted her show’s penultimate episode, “Making Dead Things Look Nice,” for Best Drama Actress consideration. The installment, which aired in April on the same day as the series finale, involves Oh’s Eve Polastri and her colleague, Yusuf (Robert Gilbert), breaking off their unofficial romantic relationship when she realizes she cannot let go of her difficult past. She then finds herself once again drawn back into the life of beguiling assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), who shares her goal of taking down the organization known as The Twelve.

Oh was bested on her previous three lead outings by Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Comer, and Zendaya (“Euphoria”). Those who triumphed over her in the drama supporting category are two-time champ Blythe Danner (“Huff”), Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Dianne Wiest (“In Treatment”), and Cherry Jones (“24”). As a “Saturday Night Live” host, Oh also competed for the 2019 Best Comedy Guest Actress award against eventual winner Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). She has also received two Best Drama Series notices for “Killing Eve” (2019-2020) and a Best Live Variety Special one as a co-host of the 2019 Golden Globes.

Oh’s potential victory would make her both the first woman of Asian descent to take home a lead acting Emmy and her category’s second Canadian champion, after Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” 2016). She would also be the fifth Best Drama Actress winner in seven years to have been born outside of the United States, with the preceding four being Maslany and Englanders Foy, Comer, and reigning champ Olivia Colman (“The Crown”). Oh and Comer would be only the third pair of actresses to win this award for the same show, after Daly and Sharon Gless (“Cagney & Lacey”) and Foy and Colman.

In this year’s Best Drama Actress race, Oh is being challenged for the third time by both Comer and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and for the second time by Zendaya. Linney has previously won three Best Movie/Limited Actress Emmys for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008), and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) as well as a Best Comedy Guest Actress one for “Frasier” (2004). She and Zendaya are concurrently nominated in the Best Drama Series category as producers of their shows, and Zendaya has scored two additional bids for Best Original Music and Lyrics (both also for “Euphoria”). The lead lineup’s remaining two slots are filled by category newcomers Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”). Witherspoon has one Best Limited Series win to her name for producing “Big Little Lies” (2017).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

