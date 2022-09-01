Emmy nominee profile: New ‘Ted Lasso’ cast member Sarah Niles reaps first acting bid

In the nearly seven-decade history of the Primetime Emmys, there have only been five instances of a series netting three Best Comedy Supporting Actress nominations in the same year. This precedent was established in 2004 by “Sex and the City” ladies Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon and was then emulated in 2017, 2018 and 2021 by various trios from “Saturday Night Live.” This year, Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham of “Ted Lasso” added their names to the list. The latter two previously vied for the 2021 prize, which went to Waddingham, while Niles stands as the only Emmy newcomer in the group.

Niles joined the cast of “Ted Lasso” in its second season, which originally streamed on Apple TV+ from July to October 2021. Her character, sports psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, was hired during the season premiere to help the AFC Richmond team out of a collective funk. Her episode submission, “Headspace,” involves head coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) meeting with Dr. Sharon after he suffers a mid-match panic attack. Over the course of three sessions, she gains insight into how his divorce has impacted his mental health and ends up convincing him to commit to therapy.

Niles got her start as an actress in a 1999 episode of the ITV detective series “A Touch of Frost.” Since making her big-screen debut in the 2008 Mike Leigh film “Happy-Go-Lucky,” she has built a resume that consists of nine features and two dozen TV projects. Prior to taking on the role of Dr. Sharon, she played regular or recurring parts on such British programs as “Beautiful People,” “Spotless,” “Catastrophe,” “I May Destroy You” and “Viewpoint.”

If her first Emmy bid is successful, Niles will become only the second Black Best Comedy Supporting Actress winner, after Jackée Harry (“227,” 1987). She and two of her challengers — Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” — have brought the total number of Black competitors in their category’s history to 14. This is the first time three Black women have contended against each other for this award. There have been just two similar cases on the drama side, in 1997 (“ER’s” CCH Pounder and Gloria Reuben, and “Touched by an Angel’s” Della Reese) and 2017 (“Orange Is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba, “Westworld’s” Thandiwe Newton and “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Samira Wiley).

Aside from James, Ralph and her two “Ted Lasso” co-stars, Niles’s rivals in this contest include returning nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and past winners Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). McKinnon pulled off back-to-back victories from 2016 to 2017, while Borstein did the same from 2018 to 2019. Borstein also nabbed a Best Character Voice-Over trophy in 2018 for her work on “Family Guy.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

