Emmy nominee profile: For her haunting glare alone, Sarah Snook more than earned her 2nd ‘Succession’ bid

“Succession” aired its third season finale almost nine months ago, but in that time no fan has been able to shake the piercing glare that Sarah Snook delivered before the show cut to black. Her unforgettable final moments in the latest episode of the HBO series capped off an extraordinary season for the character of Shiv Roy, and for her best-ever work the actress earned her second Emmy nomination in the Drama Supporting Actress category.

Unlike 2020, when Snook received her first nomination for “Succession,” she is joined this year by her costar J. Smith-Cameron. The pair are nominated alongside an impressive list of performers including past Emmy winners Patricia Arquette (“Severance”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”); first-time nominees Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”); and past nominee Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”) rounding out the category.

For her second try at the Emmys, Snook faces a line-up of old rivals and newcomers. She rematches against Garner, who bested her for the Emmy back in 2020, plus Jung, who triumphed when the two squared off at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also has the slight disadvantage of having a “Succession” colleague nominated alongside her, with the threat of vote splitting minor but looming nonetheless. That could open a path for someone like Seehorn, who has built a tremendous amount of momentum since the final season of “Saul” ended during Emmy voting. But with “Succession” earning a record-breaking 14 acting nominations this year, voters may choose to support the cast up and down the ballot, which could help the actress win her first trophy.

From her many excellent third-season episodes, Snook submitted “Chiantishire” for Emmy consideration. The installment is a particularly emotional one for Shiv, who confronts her damaged relationship with her mother before inflicting some damage of her own on her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). Off to Tuscany for her mother Lady Caroline’s (Dame Harriet Walter) wedding, the actress’s early scenes focus on trying to save a corporate deal that her brother Roman (Kieran Culkin) is handling.

Snook truly begins to shine at Caroline’s bachelorette party. A few glasses of wine into the evening, Caroline and Shiv have a brutal and revealing conversation about the decades-old hurts they still harbor for each other. Snook plays the scene with a steely exterior but conveys so much of the character’s vulnerability though her eyes. Their conversation — specifically Caroline saying women like her and Shiv aren’t meant to be mothers — spills over into Snook’s next scene opposite Tom. Now on the war path to take over the company, she suddenly wants to have a baby, but her plans leave Tom as collateral damage as their dirty talk turns vicious. The performer walks a tightrope of saying horrific things to her partner with just enough ambiguity to leave the audience unsure of how she really feels. In their discussion the next morning, Shiv continues to keep Tom at arm’s length.

“Chiantishire” also boasts the infamous scene featuring Roman’s revealing picture. That shocking misstep on his part leaves an opening for Shiv to pounce, and she certainly does. Snook is at her calculating and manipulative best in these scenes, trying to deal a fatal blow to her brother’s chances of succeeding Logan (Brian Cox) and leaning on Gerri (Smith-Cameron) to bring the matter to HR. On top of her excellent season overall — from her disastrous Town Hall to the hilarious shareholder meeting and that unforgettable final scene — Snook more than earned this second Emmy nomination.

