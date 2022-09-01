Emmy nominee profile: ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Sheryl Lee Ralph is an old pro in ‘New Tech’

It’s almost unfathomable that it took this long for Sheryl Lee Ralph to get an Emmy nomination, but it’s finally happened, thanks to her role as seasoned teacher Barbara Howard on the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.” Her performance has earned Ralph, a stage and screen veteran and a Tony nominee for the original production of “Dreamgirls,” a nomination for Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

Ralph is nominated alongside her “Abbott Elementary” co-star Janelle James, “Ted Lasso” actors Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles, Hannah Einbinder of “Hacks,” and previous winners Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”).

Barbara is one of the more senior teachers at Abbott Elementary, and her approval is one the main desires of the young and optimistic Janine (creator and star Quinta Brunson). But in Ralph’s Emmy submission, titled “New Tech,” Barbara finds that she is the one who needs a helping hand.

The district has adopted new reading software designed to help teach reading. Janine is gung-ho about the new program, but Barbara is more cautious, arguing that technology cannot replace good teaching. Frustrated by her inability to master the technology, Barbara just inputs random data. Unfortunately, her fake data leads to Principal Ava Coleman (James) to have a low-performing student read in front of the whole school.

Barbara becomes desperate and tries to coach the young boy, who is more interested in breaking out into dance. Eventually, Barbara reveals to the whole school that she lied because she was too embarrassed to admit that she was having trouble with the technology. Alone with Janine, Barbara admits that her embarrassment was actually more about feeling that her skills as a teacher are no longer important, that she is too old to teach.

The role of Barbara seems almost tailor-made for Ralph; she commands the screen, letting you know that Barbara is not to be messed with. However, this episode finds her in uncharted territory, and the storyline allows Ralph to portray a gamut of emotions from contempt to frustration to humility. Hers is also one of the most relatable storylines in this category. The domination of technology in our culture and the fear of becoming obsolete are ideas that are likely to resonate with voters.

Have we also mentioned that this is Ralph’s first career Emmy nomination? After more than 40 years in television and film, Ralph certainly qualifies as overdue for awards recognition ,which could put her at the top of voters’ minds.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

