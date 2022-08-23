Emmy nominee profile: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) delivers physical comedy tour de force in ‘Open and Shut’

Emmy voters demonstrated a clear love for Hulu’s new comedy “Only Murders in the Building” by bestowing the series with 17 nominations. Steve Martin felt plenty of that affection as he is on the ballot for three of those bids: as a producer for Best Comedy Series, as a writer (alongside John Hoffman) for the episode “True Crime,” and for his performance in the Best Comedy Actor race. If Martin wins his acting bid it will be the first time the entertainer snatches an acting trophy at the Emmys. But the win would break an even more mind-boggling stat for the industry veteran: it would be his first Emmy win in 53 years.

SEE When funny men compete at the Emmys: Steve Martin vs. Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Martin has been nominated at the Emmys 13 times, including his three bids this year for “Only Murders.” He was first nominated for writing “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” in 1969. The entertainer won the Emmy for this initial nomination and has shockingly never prevailed since. Martin earned additional writing nominations for “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” “Van Dyke and Company” and “The 82nd Annual Academy Awards.” That Oscar ceremony also nabbed him a nomination for his hosting duties, as did the 73rd Annual Academy Awards. The variety special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” garnered Martin bids for producing, writing and original music and lyrics for “The Buddy Song.” He has just one previous acting nomination, for his guest role as Gavin Volure on “30 Rock.”

If Martin wants to add another Emmy to his mantle, he will have to sneak past his co-star and real life friend Martin Short. Short has two previous Emmy wins for his work as a producer and writer. The “Murders” duo is joined in the Best Comedy Actor race by first-time nominee Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) and past winners Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). Glover, Hader and Sudeikis all return to the race playing roles for which they have previously won Emmys.

WATCH John Hoffman interview: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-creator

Martin has submitted the episode “Open and Shut” for Emmy consideration. In this Season 1 finale, Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) attempt to make Charles to come to terms with the fact that his girlfriend Jan (Amy Ryan) is the murderer. When Jan stops by Charles’ apartment for drinks, he coaxes a confession out of her, but not before she poisons him. Oliver and Mabel find a limp and mumbling Charles and cart him down to the basement to stop Jan before she can gas the building. When Jan holds the podcasters at gunpoint, Charles envisions himself rising up to give a heroic speech, but the camera reveals he’s just mumbling incoherently. After defeating Jan and getting Charles to the hospital, the podcast trio celebrate on the roof of the Arconia. But they soon find themselves at the center of yet another murder.

This episode is thrillingly tense as the murder mystery rockets towards its conclusion, but Martin manages to wring humor even out of the most dramatic moments due to the poisoning storyline. This setup provides Martin with a sandbox for physical comedy. His face twists into a goofy grimace as he babbles gibberish and he helplessly squirms through the hallway only to get his body caught in the elevator doors. His garbled version of the signature catchphrase “this sends the investigation into a whole new direction” successfully keeps this series firmly planted in comedy, even at its most dramatic moment. In addition, Martin could be helped by the fact that the Season 2 episodes were airing during final-round Emmy voting.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?