Emmy nominee profile: Tom Pelphrey (‘Ozark’) earns overdue nomination after egregious 2020 snub

After Tom Pelphrey stole Season 3 of “Ozark” as Ben Davis, Wendy’s (Laura Linney) bipolar brother, his first Primetime Emmy nomination seemed all but assured. But to everyone’s surprise, the two-time Daytime Emmy winner was egregiously omitted from the drama supporting actor lineup at the 2020 Emmys, thus missing out on his only chance to be recognized for this role by the TV Academy — or so we thought. Even though Ben bites the dust at the end of the Netflix drama’s third season, Pelphrey reprises his role in a brief flashback in the show’s fourth and final installment — one that has now earned him an Emmy bid for Best Drama Guest Actor. Surely, residual goodwill for his Season 3 performance helped tip him over the edge for this citation, but could it now also catapult him all the way to his inaugural victory?

If it does, it won’t necessarily be easy. Pelphrey’s competition in the race for drama guest actor is strong and includes two other first-timers, Colman Domingo of “Euphoria” and Arian Moayed of “Succession,” both of whom were also overlooked for past installments of their series. Rounding out the category are, believe it or not, three additional men from “Succession”: Adrien Brody, James Cromwell and Alexander Skarsgard. Cromwell towers over all his rivals with six career nominations, including this year’s and his 2020 bids for “Succession,” and is one of just two former champs in the running, having won for “American Horror Story: Asylum” in 2013. The other is Skarsgard, who triumphed for “Big Little Lies” in 2017 and is now enjoying his second overall nom. While this, too, is the second acting citation for Brody, a nominee for the miniseries “Houdini” in 2015, it marks his third altogether, as he was also recognized as a narrator of the docuseries “Breakthrough” in 2016.

Stacked competition or not, though, Pelphrey has the material to pull off a victory with the episode he chose to enter for Emmy consideration. That is “You’re the Boss,” which is the 10th episode of “Ozark’s” farewell installment and the only Season 4 episode in which the actor appears. Directed by Melissa Hickey, it opens with a flashback to the night Ben was executed and picks up basically where we last saw him in Season 3: seated in a roadside restaurant as he waits for Wendy to return to their table. This time, however, viewers get to see what unfolds after Ben heads outside in search of his sister and is intercepted by Navarro cartel hitman Nelson (Nelson Bonilla).

After pleading for his life, Ben has no choice but to go with Nelson, who hauls him off to an abandoned barn to kill him. On the drive there, Ben apologizes to Nelson for putting him in this unfortunate position and asks the hitman to also pass along his apologies to his sister, saying he forgives her. Before Nelson shoots him at point-blank range, Ben tells himself that it’s all a dream.

Ever since viewers of the show got their last glimpse of Ben in Season 3, they have been speculating about what his final hours were like — and even entertained the idea of him not actually being dead. Though it certainly dashes any and all hope that Ben might be alive and well, the flashback is a satisfying send-off to the fan-favorite character — one that rests squarely on Pelphrey’s shoulders and is only elevated by his committed performance. Although the actor is just onscreen for about seven minutes, he is able to display every quality that made his portrayal of his tragic character stand out in Season 3, above all Ben’s unwavering love for his sister. He is especially heartbreaking when Ben realizes that Wendy ditched him and begins to make peace with the fact that there’s no way of escaping death. Because Pelphrey’s performance packs such a punch, it’s no surprise the performer was able to pull off a nomination despite his sparse screen time, and possible that he can now ride its lasting impact to what would be a well-deserved win.

It certainly helps that “Ozark” had a decent showing at the Emmys this year, earning a total of 13 citations, including a third consecutive nom for Best Drama Series. For the third time in a row, it also scooped up bids for its core trio of actors: Jason Bateman (Best Drama Actor), Julia Garner (Best Drama Supporting Actress) and Linney (Best Drama Actress). Though the Netflix title has previously struggled with scoring victories, bagging a mere three statuettes — two for Garner and one for Bateman for directing — throughout its first three seasons, it hopes to get a goodbye hug from voters this year. While there are multiple places into which voters can pour their support for the show, all eyes should be on Pelphrey, who is notably the first and only performer outside of the aforementioned core trio to ever land an Emmy acting nomination for it. With him, TV Academy members have the chance to not only make up for his 2020 snub but also reward someone whose character and performance left an indelible mark on the program.

