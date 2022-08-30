Emmy nominee profile: Tony Shalhoub excels as a hilariously brutal theatre critic for his 4th ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ bid

From a new career as a theatre critic to an FBI investigation into decades-old arson and accidentally taking communion at a Catholic church, Tony Shalhoub had an eventful fourth season on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” With material as good as he’s ever had for playing Abe Weissman, the actor just landed his fourth Emmy nomination for the role in the Best Comedy Supporting Actor category.

Shalhoub has an accomplished track record with the Television Academy, earning 12 career nominations for series “Monk” and “Maisel” — that amounts to a nomination for every single season of both series to date. He took home the Comedy Actor trophy three times for playing detective Adrian Monk, and won for “Maisel” once for the show’s second season.

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Tony Shalhoub, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4

This year, Shalhoub will face a team of “Ted Lasso” actors, including reigning champ Brett Goldstein, returning contender Nick Mohammed and first-time nominee Toheeb Jimoh. “Barry” stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler are back in the running, too, with Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) rounding out the category.

While Goldstein has momentum behind him for a repeat victory, it is never wise to rule out Shalhoub at the Emmys. Although there are clear frontrunners from “Ted Lasso” and “Barry” among the costars — Goldstein and Winkler, respectively — the possibility for a vote-split lingers, which could propel an acting branch favorite like Shalhoub to a surprise win. Those two series and even “Abbott Elementary” are ahead of “Maisel” in the Comedy Series contest, though, making some of their contenders hard to beat.

WATCH our exclusive video interview with music supervisor Robin Urdang, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4

From the many excellent episodes he had this season, Shalhoub submitted “Everything is Bellmore” for Emmy consideration. Abe’s arc in this installment begins with the exciting news that, as the new theatre critic for the Village Voice, he has received opening night tickets to a new Broadway musical “They Came, They Danced.” At the premiere, Abe makes an unforgettable entrance wearing a cape that he twirls with aplomb getting out of a cab. In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby, Shalhoub described the fashion accessory as surprisingly “challenging” to work with, requiring extra rehearsals with the camera operators and costume designer.

Shalhoub’s best material comes after the curtain falls on the musical as Abe absolutely despises the show. He’s loathed to write a negative review, though, because he knows the composer extremely well from their vacations in the Catskills. Shalhoub’s unburdening of his hatred for the piece to his editor is hilarious and his rapid-fire monologue is delivered pitch-perfectly. Even better is his subsequent scene in temple, where the community confronts Abe about his review. As the character stands up for his journalistic principles, the performer gets a showcase for his masterful comedic timing and the gravitas he brings to the role.

It doesn’t hurt that the episode ends with an ominous call from his friend Asher (Jason Alexander) telling him that his review has tipped off the FBI about a federal crime they committed decades ago. All in all, the episode makes for a particularly strong submission. Can Shalhoub win yet again?

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?