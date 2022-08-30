Emmy nominee profile: Tyler James Williams (‘Abbott Elementary’) would be 2nd Black male supporting champ

Tyler James Williams has come a long way since his days as a child actor on “Sesame Street.” After starring on “Everybody Hates Chris” as a teenager and moving on to significant roles on such shows as “The Walking Dead” and “Criminal Minds,” the 29-year-old has now earned his first Emmy nomination for his supporting turn on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” This makes him one of the 12 youngest men to ever compete for the Best Comedy Supporting Actor award.

On “Abbott Elementary,” Williams plays Gregory Eddie, a long-term substitute teacher at the titular fictional Philadelphia public school. His episode submission, “Work Family,” involves Gregory seeking help from his veteran colleagues Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) after he realizes his first graders are performing below state standards. Later, he is further thrown off by a phone conversation with his father (Orlando Jones), who pressures him to leave the education field altogether. The episode ends with the usually buttoned-up Gregory letting loose by dancing in front of his co-workers and students.

The other three “Abbott Elementary” performers in the running for Emmys this year are series lead Quinta Brunson and featured actresses Janelle James and Ralph. This is only the second time that four Black main cast members from the same comedy series have been simultaneously recognized by the TV academy. The first case occurred in 1986 and involved “The Cosby Show” regulars Lisa Bonet, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Phylicia Rashad and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Brunson is also nominated for writing the show’s pilot episode and, as one of its executive producers, shares in its Best Comedy Series bid.

Williams’ potential victory would make him only the second Black male comedy or drama supporting winner in Emmys history, with the first having been funnyman Robert Guillaume (“Soap”) in 1979. He would also be the third youngest Best Comedy Supporting Actor recipient ever, after Rob Reiner (27, “All in the Family,” 1974) and Woody Harrelson (28, “Cheers,” 1989). On the drama side, the only men who have nabbed supporting Emmys before turning 30 are Chad Lowe (25, “Life Goes On,” 1993), Gary Frank (26, “Family,” 1977) and James Brolin (29, “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” 1970).

Williams is joined in this year’s Best Comedy Supporting Actor lineup by one other Emmy newcomer: Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”). Jimoh’s castmates, Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed, are also in the race, with the former being this category’s reigning champion. Rounding out the group are past contenders Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) and respective 2018 and 2019 winners Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Shalhoub also has three Best Comedy Actor trophies under his belt for “Monk” (2003, 2005-2006).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?