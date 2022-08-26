Emmy nominee profile: Zendaya (‘Euphoria’) could become 2nd youngest 2-time acting winner ever

The current record holder for youngest Best Drama Actress Emmy winner is Zendaya, who took the 2020 prize for “Euphoria” less than three weeks after turning 24. Now that she is nominated for the HBO show’s second season, she could make further history as the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series. In doing so, she would shatter the precedent set by 29-year-old comedic champ Mary Tyler Moore (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) in 1966. She presently ranks behind only Peggy Lipton (“The Mod Squad”) as the second youngest two-time Best Drama Actress nominee.

Zendaya’s episode submission, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” follows her character, substance-abusing high schooler Rue Bennett, as she pushes away her entire support system when her latest relapse comes to light. While her family and friends exhaust their efforts to help her, she remains laser focused on finding a way to pay back a dealer who entrusted her with a now-destroyed $10,000 supply of narcotics.

“Euphoria” received a total of 16 Emmy notices this year, including one for Best Drama Series and three more acting bids for supporting player Sydney Sweeney and guest performers Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly. Zendaya shares in the series nomination and is credited as a writer of the two “Euphoria” songs up for Best Original Music and Lyrics. Winning for both acting and songwriting would make her the first woman and second individual to do so, with the lone male example being Justin Timberlake, who took both the Best Comedy Guest Actor and Best Original Music and Lyrics awards for “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

Zendaya’s potential second Best Drama Actress victory would come just 11 days after her 26th birthday. The only younger person to have ever won multiple performing Emmys at all is Kristy McNichol, who snagged the 1977 and 1979 Best Drama Supporting Actress awards for “Family” when she was 15 and 16, respectively. 26-year-olds Michael J. Fox (Best Comedy Actor, “Family Ties,” 1987) and Julia Garner (Best Drama Supporting Actress, “Ozark,” 2020) were only slightly older than Zendaya when they claimed their respective second and third place spots on the list behind McNichol.

This year’s Best Drama Actress race involves Zendaya once again facing three of her 2020 competitors: Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and “Killing Eve” duo Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Comer triumphed here for the same series in 2019. The remaining two slots in the lineup are filled by category newcomers Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), the latter of whom won Best Limited Series in 2017 as a “Big Little Lies” producer. Linney, who will also face Zendaya in the Best Drama Series category, has bagged three Best Movie/Limited Actress Emmys for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008), and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) as well as a Best Comedy Guest Actress award for “Frasier” (2004).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?