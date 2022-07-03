2022 Emmy odds: It’s a nail-biter race between Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’) and Margaret Qualley (‘Maid’)

This year’s Emmy race for Best Movie/Limited Actress is so crowded that several Oscar-winning veterans might end up being left out. So it’s all the more impressive that the two heavy favorites to win the prize are younger women: 36-year-old Amanda Seyfried for playing real-life tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” and 27-year-old Margaret Qualley for playing a mother trying to escape poverty and abuse in “Maid.” But which one of them has a better chance at the trophy?

As of this writing Seyfried, a recent Oscar nominee herself for “Mank,” gets leading odds of 39/10 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. She’s an especially strong front-runner according to the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets: she’s backed by 15 of those journos, compared to three who expect Qualley to prevail and one apiece betting on Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”) and Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”).

But not so fast! Past Emmy nominee Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”) is right behind her with 4/1 odds, and she actually has the edge to win according to Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round. Seven of them predict that she’ll win, compared to five picking Seyfried and one going out on a limb for Renee Zellweger (“The Thing About Pam”).

Our Top 24 Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, and our All-Star Top 24, who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from recent years, are weighing in also, but they’re not making things any easier. Seyfried is supported by 10 Top Users and 10 All-Stars, while Qualley is right on her heels with support from eight Top Users and nine All-Stars. So it looks like this race is going to go down to the wire.

