Will Barry slay Ted? Bill Hader and Jason Sudeikis are neck-and-neck in Emmy odds for Best Actor

The Emmy race for Best Comedy Actor actually has two defending champions. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) won last year. But Bill Hader (“Barry”) won the last two times he was eligible, in 2018 and 2019. “Barry” has been on hiatus since then so he could pick up right where he left off. Our users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center so far are sharply divided as to which way this year’s contest will go since it’s the first time these two “Saturday Night Live” alums are competing against each other.

As of this writing Hader gets leading odds of 71/20, with Sudeikis not far behind at 39/10. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. They Experts we’ve surveyed from major media outlets do give the edge to Hader: five of them are betting on him at the moment, compared to two forecasting Sudeikis and one predicting an upset by Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building“). It’s early, though, so expect more Experts to chime in as the Emmys get closer. Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round are similarly split: seven say Hader and three say Sudeikis. It’s a thin margin when you ask our All-Star Top 24, who got the highest scores predicting Emmy winners over the last two years: 12 say Hader, nine say Sudeikis, and the last three favor Martin.

However, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmys — when “Ted Lasso” reigned supreme — are split in the opposite direction: 14 of them are predicting Sudeikis against eight who are backing Hader, with one picking Martin. So we’ve got a real horse race on our hands between two returning winners and one comedy legend on a brand new show that neither of them has had to face before. Which way do you think it will go?

