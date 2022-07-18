Emmy predictions: Can ‘Ted Lasso’ hold off ‘Hacks,’ ‘Only Murders’ and ‘Abbott’ in Best Comedy Series race?

“Ted Lasso” ruled the 2021 Emmys with 20 nominations and seven wins including Best Comedy Series. It got another 20 nominations in 2022, which is especially impressive since it was up against several shows that weren’t eligible last year like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” and “Atlanta,” to name a few. Does that mean the Apple TV+ sports comedy is just as likely to win the top prize again?

Based on the early Emmy predictions of over 1,000 Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center in the week since nominations were announced, “Ted Lasso” indeed has the advantage with leading 9/2 odds. But it’s far from unanimous. As of this writing seven Expert journalists have chimed in with their forecasts (with many more yet to come), and only three of them agree with the consensus that “Lasso” will defend its title: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Two Experts say “Hacks” will win instead: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist). And there’s good reason to think so. The HBO Max show earned 17 nominations, up two from last year. And while “Ted Lasso” bested it in the top category in 2021, “Hacks” did manage to beat “Lasso” in writing and directing races, though that might partly have been due to multiple “Lasso” episodes in each category splitting votes. Three of our Top 24 Users and three of our All-Star Top 24 agree that “Hacks” is the real favorite, as do two Gold Derby Editors.

Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) is going out on a limb for the public school workplace sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” which only got seven total nominations, but they’re all in key categories for acting, writing, and casting. On top of that, the show could draw support from members of the academy excited to see a broadcast network series break through after years of the networks falling out of favor with awards groups. Like “Hacks,” “Abbott” is also backed by three of our Top 24 and three All-Stars.

Jazz Tangcay (Variety) rounds out our crop of early Experts by predicting “Only Murders in the Building,” which exploded onto the scene with 17 nominations. Its key bids include acting, writing, directing, casting, and editing, all categories that help to signal a potential front-runner for top program awards. So while “Ted Lasso” may be on top for now, it has a lot of defenders it’ll need to get past to score a second goal.

