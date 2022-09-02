Norman Lear battles Snoop Dogg in fascinating Emmy race for Best Variety Special (Live)

Where else but at the Emmys could you expect to see legendary TV producer Norman Lear go up against hip-hop legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar? They’re all nominated for Best Variety Special (Live), one of the widest-ranging categories at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys. Who among these strange bedfellows will prevail?

According to the combined predictions of more than 1,000 Gold Derby users, the award will go to Lear and his fellow producers for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” the recurring program that features live performances of classic Lear sitcoms, in this case “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” It gets leading odds of 10/3, and for good reason: it won both times it was nominated before (2019-2020). In 2020 it defeated a Super Bowl Halftime Show, an Oscars telecast, and a Tonys telecast. This year it’s up against another Halftime Show, Oscars telecast, and Tonys telecast, so it’s a proven winner against its current rivals.

But not everyone agrees. Two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed and three Gold Derby Editors as of this writing are betting on the Halftime Show. The performers would share in the award if it wins, which would mean Emmys for the aforementioned Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent. Of those, Eminem is a previous Oscar and Grammy winner, so a victory here would leave him just a Tony away from EGOT (ironically he’ll have to defeat the Tonys to do it).

One Expert and one Editor are going out on a limb for the Tonys, but so are three of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts Emmys, and two of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ results. The Tonys haven’t won the top Emmy since 2017, but they dominated the early 2010s with five straight wins from 2010 to 2014. This year the awards show could make a comeback since these awards also celebrated the reopening of Broadway following theater closures due to COVID. Its show-must-go-on spirit could make it a sentimental favorite here.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?