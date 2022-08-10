Emmy predictions: Battle of the Hannahs (and Janelle James) heats up in race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress

In 2021 Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso“) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks“) faced off at the Emmys in the race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. Waddingham came out on top in that contest. But they’re nominated against each other again in 2022, and this time the race could be even closer, especially with Emmy newcomer Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary“) also making waves.

As of this writing Waddingham gets leading odds of 9/2, Einbinder is right behind her with odds of 5/1, and James is next with odds of 11/2. But that doesn’t tell the whole story because not everyone is on the same page. The Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby heavily favor Waddingham to repeat: eight of them predict her compared to two for Einbinder and one for James. Our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s winners also heavily favor Waddingham: 16 are predicting her, compared to five for Einbinder and two for James.

But it’s a lot closer when you poll our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ results: 11 agree with the consensus that Waddingham will win, but seven say James and six say Einbinder. And the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets have a different consensus altogether. They’re split almost evenly three ways: six say Einbinder, six say James, and only five are backing front-runner Waddingham.

If the race between those three is as close as we think it is, that might actually benefit Einbinder because she’s the only one of them who isn’t nominated against a co-star. Waddingham faces fellow “Ted Lasso” actors Juno Temple and Sarah Niles, while James is up against “Abbott Elementary” educator Sheryl Lee Ralph. Vote-splitting doesn’t always cost an actor the win — Waddingham won last year when nominated against Temple — but if it’s an especially close race, the “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” votes could be just divided enough for Einbinder’s consolidated “Hacks” support to push her to the top. What do you think?

