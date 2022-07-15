This could be one of the rare years ‘Saturday Night Live’ does not win a guest acting Emmy

“Saturday Night Live” has lorded over the comedy guest acting categories at the Emmys since the show started competing there in 2009, winning a whopping 14 awards — seven in each category, perfectly balanced as all things should be. It’s won both categories the past two years, but now, with it snubbed in Best Comedy Guest Actress and only snagging one bid in Best Comedy Guest Actor, for Jerrod Carmichael, could this be one of the few times “SNL” goes home empty-handed in guest?

There have only been three years in which “SNL” did not win either comedy guest acting category. It first happened in 2013 when Melissa Leo (“Louie”) and Bob Newhart (“The Big Bang Theory”) prevailed — the latter winning his overdue first Emmy. In 2015, Joan Cusack (“Shameless”) and Bradley Whitford (“Transparent”) triumphed. And then in 2019, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” swept for Jane Lynch, who is up this year for “Only Murders in the Building,” and Luke Kirby.

Here are all of “SNL’s” guest wins:

2009: Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake

2010: Betty White

2011: Justin Timberlake

2012: Jimmy Fallon

2014: Jimmy Fallon

2016: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (shared)

2017: Melissa McCarthy, Dave Chappelle

2018: Tiffany Haddish

2020: Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy

2021: Maya Rudolph, Dave Chappelle

SEE Full list of Emmy nominations

This year most resembles 2015, when “SNL” also failed to score a guest actress bid (on the guest actor side, the 2010 race, won by Neil Patrick Harris for “Glee,” is the only one not to feature an “SNL” contender). This is also the long-running series’ worst guest showing yet as it marks the first time “SNL” has only earned one guest acting nomination across both categories. It’s a sharp drop from the six total it received last year (it also got six in 2019). Not only that, but last year, four of the five comedy guest actor slots were occupied by “SNL,” so you can’t blame the odds for forecasting four nominations again, for Carmichael, former nominee John Mulaney, former cast member Jason Sudeikis and Kieran Culkin, who, with Sudeikis, were locks to get in for their regular series “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” respectively. In actress, Ariana DeBose was predicted to be the “SNL” representative.

“SNL” had a poor showing overall by its standards, nabbing only nine nominations, way down from 21 last year. But that’s arguably not really shocking since the buzz for Season 47 was relatively muted. Voters are clearly dispassionate about the show this year, which, you could say, makes “SNL” an underdog, ironically, in guest actor. Carmichael is currently in second place in the early odds, behind seven-time nominee Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), who is seeking his first Primetime Emmy win. Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is in third, followed by Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) and James Lance (“Ted Lasso”).

“Only Murders in the Building” is predicted to go two for two in guest as Lynch is perched in the No. 1 spot in the actress race. If this is how it shakes out, Lynch would be victorious in two out of four years “SNL” was denied in guest. The comedy guest actress category this year was taken over by “Hacks,” which fielded four nominees: Laurie Metcalf (currently second place), Harriet Sansom Harris (fourth), Jane Adams (fifth) and Kaitlin Olson (sixth). “Ted Lasso’s” Harriet Walter is sandwiched in between in third place.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Guest Actor Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?