2022 Emmy predictions slugfest: Can ‘Severance’ or ‘Squid Game’ take down ‘Succession’ in crowded drama categories? [WATCH]

“When asked the question ‘what is the best thing in pop culture these days?’ the answer inevitably has to be the drama series that are on TV, streaming and cable at the moment,” declares Rob Licuria about the unprecedented number of prestige dramas in contention this year. “I’ve never seen anything quite like the amount of amazing content that we’re talking about today. I think that we probably have four locks,” he proclaims about Best Drama Series frontrunners HBO’s “Succession,” Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Squid Game” and Apple TV Plus’ “Severance,” adding for our recent webchat that he thinks HBO’s “Euphoria,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” the #1 show on TV, will round out the top race.

Licuria is joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to debate the most likely series and performers that we can expect to be nominated in this year’s comedy categories at the Emmys this year. Emmy voters had until June 27 to cast their ballots, which are now being furiously tallied to determine the nominees that the TV academy will announce next week on July 12. Watch our 2022 Emmy predictions slugfest video above.

Noble on the other hand is confident that AMC’s “Better Call Saul” will be back in contention, as will Showtime’s buzz-worthy newcomer “Yellowjackets.” Bright is not so sure that “Ozark” is as locked as people think it is, suggesting that “it could be something that it could be one of those weird things where the performers from it are pretty safe, but the series itself I’m not as confident about.”

Ruiz is equally excited about the drama categories, and before the guys move on to the stacked acting races, he opines, “I think that there could be one surprise in here, and it isn’t going to be ‘Euphoria,’ and isn’t going to be the final season of ‘This Is Us,’ and we know how much voters love ‘This Is Us,'” he says. “Could it be something new, say like ‘Pachinko,'” he suggests. “Could we get two international shows in there, or could the second season or ‘Bridgerton’ get in there; it’s still one of the most popular shows on Netflix.”

