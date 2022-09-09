Editors’ Emmy slugfest: Can ‘Dopesick’ still challenge the ‘juggernaut’ that is ‘The White Lotus’? [WATCH]

“For a little while I had ‘Dopesick’ here,” says Gold Derby Editor Denton Davidson about his Emmy predictions for Best Limited Series. “But I recently switched to ‘The White Lotus,’ which is the front-runner. It did so well at Creative Arts last weekend. I think that shows that it has some serious strength … But I do think ‘Dopesick’ is in there” as a strong potential challenger. Watch Davidson slug it out with fellow Editors Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery above.

Before the Emmy nominations were announced, “Dopesick” was actually the front-runner to win Best Limited Series. But that quickly changed when the nominations were unveiled on July 12. “Dopesick” received an impressive 14 bids, but “The White Lotus” exploded our expectations by receiving 20, including eight of the 14 available slots in the supporting acting categories. Now “White Lotus” is the heavy favorite according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

“I’m really happy that ‘Dopesick’ won something,” says Dixon of the Hulu drama’s Creative Arts victory for its cinematography. “The White Lotus” wasn’t nominated in that category. But “White Lotus” did win for its casting, main title theme music, music composition, picture editing, and sound mixing, making it the most awarded limited series at those preliminary kudos. “I think if there was any question about ‘White Lotus’ vs. ‘Dopesick’ for Limited Series, I feel like that question has been answered.” But “in any other year [‘Dopesick’] probably would have won. It’s just that ‘The White Lotus’ is such a juggernaut.”

Montgomery agrees about the dominance of “The White Lotus”: “I think it’s going five-for-five,” he predicts. That would mean wins for Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett is the odds-on favorite), Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge is the front-runner), Best Movie/Limited Writing, and Best Movie/Limited Directing. That’ll bring its total to 10 for the season when you add those to its Creative Arts wins. That would be consistent with other Emmy-favorite limited series in recent years. In 2019 “Chernobyl” won 10 Emmys. In 2020 “Watchmen” won 11. And in 2021 “The Queen’s Gambit” won 11. Will “The White Lotus” join that club of double-digit champs?

