Emmy front-runner for Best Drama Series is, you guessed it, ‘Succession,’ but it may not be a slam dunk

2020 Best Drama Series Emmy winner “Succession” went into the 2022 nominations as the front-runner to win again, and after it scored 25 bids, more than any other program in any genre, it remains the favorite. As of this writing it leads our Emmy predictions with 4/1 odds based on the combined predictions of more than 1,000 Gold Derby users who have already placed their bets here in our predictions center. But is the HBO corporate drama as indomitable as the nominations make it seem?

As of this writing “Succession” is backed by five of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, with many more yet to chime in. However, two Experts say “Squid Game” will upset: Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) and Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist). So does one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s winners, as well as one of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the Emmy winners from the last couple of years.

“Squid Game” scored 14 Emmy bids including many of the categories you usually need to be competitive to win a top series prize: writing, directing, acting, and editing. And you don’t always have to have the most nominations to prevail. Consider 2019, when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” had 20 noms but lost Best Comedy Series to “Fleabag,” which had 11.

Meanwhile, the Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round are almost unanimous that “Succession” will win — emphasis on “almost.” Nine currently agree with that consensus, but Charles Bright is going out on a limb for “Severance,” the eerie Apple TV+ workplace drama. Like “Squid Game,” that series received 14 nominations including key bids for acting, writing, directing, casting, and editing. And one of our All-Stars agrees with him that “Severance” will surprise. So while “Succession” seems to be in the catbird seat following its nominations windfall, its rivals are bound to put up a fight.

