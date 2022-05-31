No Emmy love for these fan favorite female TV characters: Jessica Fletcher, Peggy Olson, Leslie Knope …

Tracee Ellis Ross has reaped five Emmy bids for her starring role on the ABC comedy series “Black-ish.” On her first two outings, she fell victim to the long winning streak of Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), and was then bested by Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Now that her show has wrapped its eighth and final season, there is one last opportunity to make Ross’s Rainbow Johnson an Emmy-winning character. However, even if this does not come to be, Johnson will be in good company joining 10 other beloved female TV characters who suffered Emmy snubs for six or more nominations each. Check out our photo gallery detailing these 10 perennial also-rans.

This year, there is also a chance that Christine Baranski could finally earn her first Best Drama Series Actress nomination for the fifth season of “The Good Fight,” which would constitute her seventh for playing Diane Lockhart. She originated the character in a supporting capacity on “The Good Wife,” racking up six unsuccessful bids between 2010 and 2015.

The actresses most likely to give Ross a run for her money in this year’s Emmy race are former comedy champions Brosnahan and Smart, while Baranski faces serious opposition from previous drama winners Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).