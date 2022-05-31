No Emmy love for these much loved male TV characters: Jed Bartlet, Dre Johnson, Michael Scott …

Every year since 2015, Anthony Anderson has been included in the Best Comedy Series Actor Emmy lineup as the star of “Black-ish,” making him one of the 11 most-nominated men in the category’s history. However, unlike most people who have been recognized as many or more times for playing a single character, all of his nominations have been unsuccessful. Last year, his Dre Johnson became one of five male characters (and the third in the lead male comedy category) to hit seven bids but no wins.

Since his show aired its last episode in April 2022, there is now one final opportunity for voters to make Johnson an Emmy-winning character. As of now, his is one of 14 male characters who suffered Emmy snubs for six or more nominations each. Check out our photo gallery detailing these 14 perennial also-rans.

Several other actors could join or move up in this group in 2022, with the most notable besides Anderson being John Goodman. From 1989 to 1995, he lost on all seven of his Comedy Actor outings as Dan Conner on “Roseanne,” but could now be redeemed if he picks up a bid for playing the character on the continuation sitcom “The Conners.” If he does but loses again alongside Anderson, they will both hold the unfortunate top spot on this list.

Another comedic contender, Larry David, is looking to score his first win for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on his seventh try. On the drama side, “Dexter: New Blood” star Michael C. Hall could receive his sixth bid for playing Dexter Morgan, having earned five failed ones for the parent series “Dexter” between 2008 and 2012. Jonathan Banks might also earn his sixth supporting nomination for embodying Mike Ehrmantraut, a role he originated on “Breaking Bad” and now plays on “Better Call Saul.”

The actors who will most likely present a challenge for Anderson, David, and Goodman in this year’s Emmy race are past comedy champions Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). Hall faces opposition from previous drama winners Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), while Banks may come up against former supporting victor Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), as well as any combination of fellow “Better Call Saul” cast members Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Michael Mando.