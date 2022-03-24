Dear Emmy voters: Now is the time to relight the torch on ‘Survivor’

Few TV shows make it to Season 42. For every “60 Minutes” (54 seasons) and “Saturday Night Live” (47 seasons), there are hundreds, if not thousands, of television programs that are canceled or ended before they even make it to double digits. But “Survivor” just keeps going. Now in its 42nd season (and 22nd year), the granddaddy of all reality TV shows has returned to CBS’s schedule in fighting spirit, with Jeff Probst back as host and executive producer. In fact, the first three episodes of “Survivor 42” are so captivating, they prove why the series deserves to reclaim its time in the Emmy spotlight.

SEE Updated ‘Survivor’ winners list

In a “Survivor” first, a contestant was medically evacuated from the Season 42 premiere when he failed to disclose certain medical information until the day before shooting began. The castaway in question, Jackson Fox, admitted in a candid Q&A with host Probst that he didn’t mention his lithium usage because he was “trying to just quit it completely because I didn’t need it anymore.” He had been taking the drug for sleep and anxiety, and not because of his recent gender transition.

Jackson’s unceremonious ouster was ripe with emotion and had viewers (as well as season standout Maryanne Oketch) reaching for the tissues. “I get it,” Jackson told Probst through tears. “And I appreciate you talking to me about it. It’s weird that I’m getting emotional about it after 48 hours, [but] it is such an adventure. And I take this with love. I know that I’ll be friends with these people.” He concluded, “It was the best 48 hours I’ve had ever … It was a gift.”

The show then saw not one but two unanimous votes at the next pair of tribal councils, an historic first (and second) for the series. Since the players in question, Zach Wurtenberger and Marya Sherron, both used their shot-in-the-dark dice, they lost their ability to vote at tribal council. And it just so happened the other players all wrote down their names, so no one else received any votes. For a program in its 42nd season to still be making history, it’s no surprise the fans keep coming back year after year.

SEE How to watch ‘Survivor 42’

Speaking of history, did y’all see Episode 3? Due to the extremely rough swells of the ocean, Probst had to stop the immunity challenge at the halfway point and allow the castaways to catch their breaths. He then instructed “Survivor” staffers to aid in the challenge by retrieving the keys so that the players could continue on with the game. For anyone who thinks “Survivor” is rigged or fake, just watch the horror on these folks’ faces as they gasped for air in the angry South Pacific Ocean.

The tribal council in the third episode was yet another first for the series when Probst was forced to reveal the identities of the two players who could not vote, Mike Turner and Chanelle Howell. Mike lost his vote thanks to the “beware advantage” not being activated, while Chanelle lost hers because of the “risk/reward” summit. Thus, only four people in this tribe of six voted. It was a two-to-two tie between Jenny Kim and Lydia Meredith, which resulted in a revote. The votes tied again, but this time by one-to-one. “Where are the votes?!” asked a perplexed Hai.

Probst then asked the two people who couldn’t vote to reveal themselves, and Mike and Chanelle raised their hands. The host explained that since this specific deadlock meant only two people — Hai Giang and Daniel Strunk — could vote after the open discussion, they would still be allowed to consult with Mike and Chanelle. But Hai and Daniel would need to come to a joint decision, or else all four of the non-voted-for players would have to draw rocks. After a long discussion, Daniel agreed to join Hai in voting off Jenny. Whew!

To date, “Survivor” has won seven Emmy Awards from 63 nominations: four for Probst as Best Reality Host (2008-11), one for Best Cinematography (2010), one for Best Sound Mixing (2001) and one for Special Class Program (2001). It was also nominated four times for Best Competition Program (2003-06). It’s been over a decade since the show last took home an Emmy, so don’t you agree it’s high time for voters to relight the torch on “Survivor”?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.