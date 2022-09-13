2022 Emmys: Forum reactions to winners (and losers)

Our passionate Gold Derby forum posters, many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles, are busy weighing in on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Twenty-five awards were handed out across the genre categories.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more of our 2022 Emmys winner reactions and have your say here.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

X – Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Babygirl: WHEWW YAAAAS BRETT KING.

msrsf: Boring. At least he’s hot.

almanzarlamarcarlile: Knew Winkler was a hopediction but it’s still awful to see this atrocious performance get two Emmys.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

X – Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Jake422: SHERYL BABY YES! Get your moment! She so deserves this. Omg. So happy for her. Let’s go “Abbott” fans. Let’s go!

ejaru1810: Sheryl won!!!! I’M CRYING!!!! THANK SWEET JESUS AND THE GROWN ONE TOO.

JV: And people here said she wasn’t taking any votes from James. That’s a Tony winner right there…

Brayfers: An absolutely inspired and legendary choice. I cannot believe it happened.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

X – Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

ejaru1810: Matthew won!!!! I’ll pretend its for season 2.

almanzarlamarcarlile: NOOOO CULKIN ROBBED.

JV: That’s a fantastic, deserved and inspired win.

Victor: MATTHEWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW. I’M SHAKING. I’M TREMBLING.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

X – Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Monet Tejada: I knew it! Julia’s unbeatable.

estrelas: Good for her. 3/3 is an overkill though.

Manav: Snore… Julia Garner again!

stilloverit: JULIA 3PEAT WHAT A LEGEND!!!!

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”)

X – Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Marcus Snowden: Keaton winning was the biggest lock of the entire show, but it’s awesome to see him get his flowers. He deserves it.

Atypical: Emmy winner Michael Keaton! We love to see it!

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

X – Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

mporter455: AMANDA EXACTLY

Jake422: Amanda! She slayed her performance. Never doubted her once. Get your Emmy Baby! Well deserved.

evilstylesss: QUEEN AMANDA!!!

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

X – Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

msrsf: MURRAY!!!!! GAYS WON!!!!!

estrelas: BARTLETT!!! I know that’s right.

ejaru1810: Murray was the only right choice.

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

X – Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

Victor: JENNIFER COOLIDGE SURVIVING A 5-WAY SPLIT. I’M SO HAPPYYY.

Onion: Jennifer Coolidge is a LEGEND.

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

X – “Saturday Night Live”

Almond: “SNL” zzz

forwardswill: Boooooooo “SNL”

Gucci: Honey, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” was robbed… again!

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

X – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

msrsf: John Oliver… again… yay…

ScreamingFirehawk22: Never WILL get “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Kimmel is better. Colbert is better.

Victor: We’re going to die and John Oliver will still be winning every year.

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

X – “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

forwardswill: LIZZZZZZZOOOOOO

arodfan: Glad to see something other than “RuPaul’s Drag Race” win this category.

Gucci: Honey, get it Lizzo! I knew she would beat RuPaul.

