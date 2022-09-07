Emmys 2022: 1st 20 ceremony presenters announced include Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Lee Jung-jae, Kerry Washington

The first 20 celebrity presenters for the 2022 Emmys were announced on Wednesday by the Television Academy. They are:

Will Arnett (Murderville)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1; American Horror Story)

Vanessa Bayer (I Love That for You)

Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!; Westworld)

Taye Diggs (All American; The Best Man: The Final Chapters)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Diego Luna (Andor; Narcos: Mexico)

Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime)

Seth Meyers (Late Night With Seth Meyers)

Amy Poehler (Lucy and Desi)

Molly Shannon (I Love That for You)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kerry Washington

Natalie Zea (La Brea; Justified)

NBC and Peacock air the live 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson on Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m PT from downtown Los Angeles. It is tradition many years for the Emmy producers to invite the guest star winners from the previous weekend to present. There is no word yet on whether Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”) or Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”) will be joining the show.

