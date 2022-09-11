Emmys 2022: 27 more ceremony presenters announced include Lizzo, RuPaul, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bowen Yang

The next batch of 27 celebrity presenters for the 2022 Emmys were announced on Sunday by the Television Academy. They are:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)

Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)

B.J. Novak (The Premise)

Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Chandra Wilson(Grey’s Anatomy)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)



They are added to a list of the following 20 presenters revealed on Wednesday:

Will Arnett

Angela Bassett

Vanessa Bayer

Kelly Clarkson

Ariana DeBose

Taye Diggs

Hannah Einbinder

Selena Gomez

Mariska Hargitay

Jung Ho-yeon

Lee Jung-jae

Jimmy Kimmel

Diego Luna

Christopher Meloni

Seth Meyers

Amy Poehler

Molly Shannon

Jean Smart

Kerry Washington

Natalie Zea

NBC and Peacock air the live 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson on Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m PT from downtown Los Angeles. It is tradition many years for the Emmy producers to invite the guest star winners from the previous weekend to present. There is no word yet on whether Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”) or Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”) will be joining the show.

