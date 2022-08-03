RSVP for 1st-Time Emmys Acting Nominees panel on August 10: Quinta Brunson, Rhea Seehorn, Desi Lydic, Lee Jung-jae

Four of this year’s first-time acting nominees will celebrate their nominations when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in a fun roundtable with senior editor Denton Davidson that will premiere on Wednesday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Synopsis: Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

Bio: Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues on the series. She is nominated at the Emmys for Best Comedy Actress. She has submitted the episode “Pilot” for Emmy voters to watch. She is also nominated as a producer for Best Comedy Series and for writing the pilot episode.

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Synopsis: The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the time before he established his strip-mall law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico as Saul Goodman.

Bio: Rhea Seehorn plays Kim Wexler on the series. She is nominated at the Emmys for Best Drama Supporting Actress. She has submitted the episode “Hit and Run” (which she also directed) for Emmy voters to watch. She is also nominated as Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Actress for “Cooper’s Bar.”

The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic: Foxsplains (Comedy Central / YouTube)

Synopsis: A Fox News blonde has just binge watched over 100 hours of the cable network and gives her explanations of the latest news stories through that filter.

Bio: Desi Lydic joined “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” in 2015 as a correspondent. She is nominated as Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Actress at the 2022 Emmys. Other projects in her career have included “Awkward,” “The League” and “We Bought a Zoo.”

Squid Game (Netflix)

Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes.

Bio: Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun on the series and has won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for the role. He is nominated at the Emmys for Best Drama Actor. He has submitted the episode “Gganbu” for Emmy voters to watch.

