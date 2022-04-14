Emmy spotlight: Give ‘Better Things’ and creator/star Pamela Adlon their flowers now

Pamela Adlon’s touching series “Better Things” has never been a show that insists upon itself. It’s not flashy. There are no “very special episodes.” And yet Adlon, who has directed all but eight of the show’s 52 episodes and written more than half of them, has done what a great many of her contemporaries can’t. She has crafted a simple, slice-of-life comedy about the joys and sorrows of everyday life and turned it into one of the best shows on TV.

The fifth and final season of “Better Things,” currently airing on FX, exemplifies the show’s ability to highlight the profundity in life’s random moments. In this final season (the series finale airs on April 25), working actress and single mom Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing what so many people her age are: trying to pay the bills and raise kids who are as much a source of perturbation as they are joy. But is she happy going through the motions, or has she reached an age where it’s time for her to find her own happiness?

Those questions are front and center in the final season. They are questions that everyone struggles with, demonstrated most effectively this season in storylines for Sam’s eldest daughter Max (Mikey Madison) and youngest daughter Duke (Olivia Edward). Max, like most 20-somethings, faces life-changing decisions and wavers when it comes to keeping her mom in the loop. Meanwhile, Duke is lost in her phone as she struggles with her insecurity over her looks.

Fans of the series have watched Madison, Edward, and Hannah Alligood, as militant middle daughter Frankie, blossom into mature performers. This is especially true this season of Edward, who captures the obnoxiousness of the brooding teenager archetype while also showing the genuine pain of self-hatred that is so prevalent in adolescence.

Adlon’s supporting cast continues to be among the most reliable on television. Diedrich Bader does some of his finest work this season as Sam’s gay best friend Rich, who acts as both a check for Sam’s more outrageous personal quirks and a surrogate father for Sam’s kids. Kevin Pollak is a comic gem as Sam’s exasperated and often weepy brother. And Celia Imrie manages to steal every scene as Sam’s acerbic mother Phil, tossing off quip after patronizing quip with a zeal that would make Maggie Smith jealous.

Adlon’s performance as Sam has already earned her two Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Actress (2017, 2018), and her work this year is no less deserving. In Adlon’s hands, Sam is more than just the standard sitcom single mom. She’s a flawed hero. She’s capable of delivering stinging barbs and withering sarcasm while also breaking your heart, sometimes in a single scene.



Her acting aside, it is long past time that Adlon get some recognition as one of television’s finest directors. She never overworks her style in a way that overshadows the story and characters. Instead, she lets her camera linger on her actors, catching moments of growth, despair, humor, and sometimes downright petulance.

But she’s no slouch when it comes to complex camera work. Just look at one of the show’s many signature kitchen scenes featuring Sam preparing a meal. The camera deftly moves in a choreographed dance that portrays the cinematic beauty of something as simple as making a batch of spaghetti carbonara.

Adlon’s true gift as a director, though, is the way she finds true pathos in routine experiences, from caring for a drunk friend to adapting to changing gender norms (Sam’s inability to keep up with gender pronouns is a comic highlight of the season). More importantly, Adlon captures the forward momentum of life whether it’s letting your kids make their own decisions or watching an elderly parent steadily decline.

“Better Things” has always been great television, but this final season places it among the all-time greats. Adlon’s singular vision has resulted in a unique television experience, and her name deserves to be spoken in the same breath as Norman Lear. He put his creative stamp on a generation, while Adlon has accomplished something arguably more challenging: she simply opened the door and let us in. Hopefully, we can all visit again soon.

