Emmys could look a lot like the Grammys thanks to these music documentaries

The Grammys took place in April, but we might not be done with music award winners just yet. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Sheryl Crow, and The Beatles are the subjects of documentary programs that are eligible for this year’s Emmys. Will they be recognized by the TV academy just like they have been by the Recording Academy?

Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” didn’t win any Grammys, alas, despite its seven nominations including Album of the Year. But her Disney+ special “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” is eligible for Emmys and is being submitted for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special, as well as for its music direction, cinematography, and sound mixing. However, Eilish is not a credited producer or music director on “Love Letter,” so she herself won’t take home an Emmy if it wins its top category. Alas, the Grammy and Oscar winner will have to cross the E off her EGOT list somewhere else.

Rodrigo’s “Sour,” however, did win Grammys this year, including Best Pop Album, while Rodrigo herself claimed Best New Artist. And she’s also on Disney+ with her special “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U,” which is being considered for nominations for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special, plus awards for directing, cinematography, and sound mixing. Like Eilish, though, Rodrigo is not a producer of the project, so the teen breakout also wouldn’t be the recipient of her very own Emmy.

The Showtime documentary “Sheryl” chronicles the rock singer’s life and career and could join Eilish and Rodrigo’s films in Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special in addition to potential noms for directing, picture editing, cinematography, music composition, songwriting, and sound mixing. She didn’t produce the doc, but she did write original songs for the soundtrack so keep an eye out for her in the Best Music and Lyrics race.

Last but not least, director Peter Jackson‘s “The Beatles: Get Back” features footage of the legendary band that was shot in 1969 for their feature film “Let It Be.” The three-part program could be nominated in a separate category — Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series — and is also seeking recognition for its direction, music supervision, picture editing, sound editing, and sound mixing. In this case, the artists are eligible for recognition themselves as surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the producers of the series.

There’s precedent for music films to win at the Emmys. Champs for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special in the last decade include “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” (2012) and “What Happened, Miss Simone?” (2016). And over in Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, “American Masters” has won a whopping 10 times for profiling artists in a variety of fields. So perhaps the Emmys will face the music again in 2022.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

