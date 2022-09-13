Emmys: Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’) becomes first repeat Comedy Supporting Actor winner in 6 years

At Monday’s Primetime Emmys ceremony, Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) became the first person to repeat in the Best Comedy Supporting Actor category since Tony Hale (“Veep”) six years ago. Hale prevailed in 2013 and 2015, so his wins weren’t consecutive like Goldstein’s now are. Goldstein plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV Plus hit series and submitted the fifth episode from Season 2, titled “Rainbow,” to Emmy judges.

Goldstein took down fellow nominees Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). Of those contenders, only Winkler and Shalhoub have won this category before, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

SEE 2022 Primetime Emmys: Complete list of winners in all 25 categories

In Goldstein’s episode submission, Roy is seen on TV working as a pundit on a soccer preview program. When the host questions how Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) is performing as Richmond’s captain, Roy vouches for Isaac’s skills and taunts a fellow panel member who puts down his former team.

At his favorite kebab restaurant, Roy asks to either have his photo taken down in the restaurant or be given free kebabs, neither of which is agreed to by the owner. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) shows up, much to Roy’s chagrin, and asks him to join Richmond’s coaching staff, which Roy declines. Ted asks him to at least help with Isaac and Roy says he’ll think about it. When Ted leaves, he laments that his sanctuary has now been ruined.

Ted and Isaac meet Roy at a practice field in a low-end apartment complex. Roy explains that this place was where he first learned to play soccer and tells Isaac to play with one of the pickup teams. Isaac gets pummeled by the other team. When he goes to Roy for advice, Roy tells him to stop overthinking everything and reminds him that soccer is a game that he played as a kid and he’s supposed to have fun playing it. With his mindset reoriented based on Roy’s wisdom, Isaac starts enjoying and dominating the game with a more playful spirit. Afterwards, Ted continues to prod Roy into joining the coaching staff using several romantic comedy references. Roy defiantly rejects the offer again.

Back in the studio, Roy is asked what is going through the head of a young, new player and Roy responds that he doesn’t know and none of them know as they’re all just guessing what’s in a player’s head and what will happen. As he sees Isaac warming up the players with a new lively spirit, Roy is asked if he misses being out in the cold during a match and he replies, “I miss all of it.” He then dramatically gets up, leaves the studio and tells the host, “I have to go.”

He gets in a taxi and hands all his cash to the driver to take him to the stadium. When the taxi hits a roadblock, he tries walking but his bad knee acts up and he resorts to asking a bicycle taxi to take him to the entrance. He tries entering but no one believes it’s actually him. He goes to the ticket stand and asks for a ticket that’s being held for “Reba McEntire.” While he’s waiting a child looks at him, unsure as to whether it’s really Roy Kent. When Roy grunts at him, the kid is overjoyed to realize that it is him.

Roy walks on to the pitch and is greeted by loud cheers from fans who start singing his celebratory song. Roy gets to Ted and as Ted starts to say he’s glad he decided to come back and Roy says, “Shut up. Just shut up. You had me at ‘coach,’” and Roy stoically takes in being back with the game he loves so much.

Gold Derby’s Charles Bright contributed to this story.