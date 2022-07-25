Actors could dominate this year’s Emmy directing categories: Bill Hader, Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler …

Emmy voters have never been shy about rewarding actors for their work behind the camera, with directing winners in the past ranging from Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H”) to Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark”). This year there could be an explosion of such winners. In fact, performers could sweep the comedy, drama, and movie/limited directing races, in addition to potential victories in variety and nonfiction.

Best Comedy Directing: According to our racetrack odds, Bill Hader is the front-runner to win this award for the audacious “Barry” episode “710N.” However, this would be the first directing win for “Barry,” and it’s up against two shows that have won this award before: “Atlanta” and reigning champ “Hacks.” In 2018 Hader lost this award to Amy Sherman-Palladino for the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” pilot, and in 2019 Hader and Alec Berg lost to Harry Bradbeer for “Fleabag.” In both cases the directing award went to the show that ultimately won Best Comedy Series. As of this writing “Ted Lasso” is the odds-on favorite there, and that show is nominated in this race for “No Weddings and a Funeral.” So this isn’t an open-and-shut case for Hader by any means.

Best Drama Directing: The front-runner in our odds here is currently “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who’s nominated for the premiere episode “Red Light, Green Light” but could benefit from the fact that he wrote and directed the entire series from beginning to end. However there are two chances for actors to emerge victorious. One is the aforementioned Jason Bateman, who previously won this award in 2019 in an upset against “Succession” and three episodes from the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Now Bateman is nominated for the “Ozark” series finale, “A Hard Way to Go.”

But the actor who has a better chance according to our users is Ben Stiller, who added to his impressive directorial resume by helming season one of “Severance.” He’s nominated for the season finale, “The We We Are,” and ranks second in our odds. We know his fellow directors in the TV academy like him because he was previously nominated for his work on the limited series “Escape at Dannemora.”

Best Movie/Limited Directing: You’ve got three actors in the running here. In this case they’re arguably better known for their writing and/or directing work, but they’ve all put in ample time in front of the camera. Mike White is the front-runner in our odds for “The White Lotus,” with the advantage that he’s nominated for directing the whole series, while his rivals are all nominated for individual episodes. One of those single-episode nominees is “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gilmore Girls” alum Danny Strong, who ranks second in our odds for the “Dopesick” episode “The People vs. Purdue Pharma.” And actor/filmmaker Michael Showalter is one of two nominees for “The Dropout.” He’s up for the episode “Green Juice,” but the fact that “Dropout” is the only show with multiple nominations here could hurt more than help as those episodes could split votes.

Best Variety Special Directing: Bo Burnham is back! Acting is just one of the many fields of experience on his resume, and after winning this award last year for his own musical comedy special “Inside,” he could prevail again for helming Jerrod Carmichael‘s special “Rothaniel.” The late Norm Macdonald could also secure a win here for his Netflix comedy special “Nothing Special,” which premiered several months after he died of leukemia and also features reflections on his life and career. However, our odds currently say Paul Dugdale will win for “Adele: One Night Only.”

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Directing: This category is stacked with names like Peter Jackson (“The Beatles: Get Back”), Judd Apatow (“George Carlin’s American Dream”), and W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”). Among them is actress Amy Poehler, who has been nominated literally dozens of times by the TV academy and won her sole award in 2016 for guest-hosting “Saturday Night Live” with Tina Fey. Here she’s nominated for paying tribute to another comedienne as the director of “Lucy and Desi,” which explores the lives and careers of the legendary Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This category isn’t in our predictions center, but we’ve got our eyes on it nonetheless.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?