Emmys flashback 60 years ago to 1962: Johnny Carson, Bob Newhart, David Brinkley host very different ceremony to today

It’s such fun flashing back to Emmy ceremonies of yesteryear, and it’s interesting to see how they have evolved over time, and reflect on how much TV has grown and changed. In the early years, the categories were much different, with no distinction between dramatic and comedic performances; instead, there was a category for “Outstanding Continued Performance” (which came from ongoing series) and a separate one for “Outstanding Single Performance” (which came from a cast member in a single episode of a series, from a guest appearance, or from a movie or an anthology show). Going back six decades, there were only three networks competing, but some of the biggest names in the history of the medium were on the ballot, and some legendary performers presented, when Johnny Carson, Bob Newhart and David Brinkley hosted the 14th Emmy Awards on NBC on May 22, 1962. Read on for our Emmys flashback 60 years ago to 1962.

Newhart was already making a name for himself in these early days of television. His variety series “The Bob Newhart Show” won an Emmy for Best Comedy even though the show only lasted one season – becoming the first program to win a major award for its only season. Also competing was the long-running “The Red Skelton Show,” which was the first series to ever to win this award, 10 years prior. The other three shows up — “Car 54, Where Are You?,” “Hazel” and “The Andy Griffith Show” — never won in this category; however, “Car 54” prevailed for directing, and the latter two scored major victories for cast members.

Don Knotts accomplished a rare feat: he was five for five on Emmy nominations. He received his second of three consecutive wins for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” and would also win in 1966 and 1967. Two of his fellow nominees, Sam Jaffe and George C. Scott, came from the medical drama “Ben Casey,” while Horace McMahon hailed from the gritty police series “Naked City.” Barry Jones rounded out the category for his performance in “Hallmark Hall of Fame: Victoria Regina.”

Another comedic performer who received multiple accolades was “Hazel” herself, Shirley Booth, who won her first of two Lead Actress awards, adding to her Oscar and three Tonys. Her competition included another Oscar-winning actress, Donna Reed for “The Donna Reed Show,” as well as Cara Williams for “Pete and Gladys.” A dozen years before the creation of the Daytime Emmys, Mary Stuart became the only soap star to receive a Primetime Emmy nomination, for her memorable role on “Search for Tomorrow.” The final nominee was radio and television pioneer Gertrude Berg (“The Gertrude Berg Show”), who had claimed the first ever award in this category in 1951, for her long-running and influential series “The Goldbergs.”

Courtroom drama “The Defenders” achieved its first of three consecutive Best Drama victories, while its star E.G. Marshall claimed his first of two Lead Actor statues; this series’ wins in writing and directing made it four-for-four at this ceremony. Two other programs offered strong competition for Best Drama and Lead Actor: “Ben Casey” and its lead Vince Edwards, and “Naked City” and its star Paul Burke. Also nominated for Lead Actor were Jackie Cooper for “Hennesey” and George Maharis for “Route 66.”

The other three nominees for Best Drama were anthology series, which were extremely popular in the early days of the small screen, and often dominated the acting categories. “Alcoa Premiere,” hosted by Fred Astaire, earned Lee Marvin a nomination for Single Performance/Actor. The longest-running primetime series in the history of television, “Hallmark Hall of Fame,” added to its many nominations, with Pamela Brown and Julie Harris winning for Supporting Actress and Single Performance/Actress, respectively, for “Victoria Regina,” and that movie winning Program of the Year. Lastly, “The Dick Powell Theatre” had several names on the ballots, including Milton Berle and Mickey Rooney, mostly in the Single Performance categories. Peter Falk won his first career Emmy for this series, for Single Performance/Actor.

Already a two-time Emmy winner for Supporting Actor for his work on “Caesar’s Hour,” Carl Reiner won his first writing Emmy for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Between 1954 and 2018, this legend won 11 out of 18 nominations.

For Best Variety Series, “The Garry Moore Show” beat out several big names in the industry: “Here’s Edie” (Adams), “Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color,” “Perry Como’s Kraft Music Hall” and “The Judy Garland Show.” Judy Garland was one of many Golden Age celebrities who presented that evening, with others being Astaire, Barbara Stanwyck, Lucille Ball and Walter Brennan.