Emmys flashback 30 years ago to 1992: Unusual ceremony pits series regulars against guest stars

It was an unusual ceremony, in which an Emmy rule change pitted series regulars against one-episode guest stars. In addition, two of the most awarded comedies of all time battled it out, a favorite drama lost the top spot and one of the most celebrated talk shows of all time finally received a top honor. This was also the last year that the Big Four networks received all the nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series. We’re throwing it back three decades to August 30, 1992, when Tim Allen, Kirstie Alley and Dennis Miller hosted the 44th Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox. Read on for our Emmys flashback 30 years ago to 1992.

Between 1989 and 1992, “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown” volleyed the Best Comedy award back and forth. This was “Murphy’s” year, winning in this category for the second and final time. The other sitcoms up were “Brooklyn Bridge,” “Home Improvement” and “Seinfeld.” Surprisingly, only one of these five series had a major acting win.

Candice Bergen was awarded her third of five Emmys for Best Comedy Actress for her role as “Murphy Brown.” A rule change that was effective this year only eliminated the guest appearance categories, and lumped regular cast members from a show with performers who only appeared in one or two episodes. Therefore, Tyne Daly competed in this race for a one-episode appearance on “Wings.” The remaining nominees were Kirstie Alley (“Cheers”), Roseanne Barr (“Roseanne”), Marion Ross (“Brooklyn Bridge”) and Betty White for the final season of “The Golden Girls” — the only year in its run that series did not receive a nom for Best Comedy.

Craig T. Nelson took home his sole Emmy win for Best Comedy Actor for “Coach.” His competition included two prior recipients, Burt Reynolds for “Evening Shade” and Ted Danson for “Cheers.” Another guest appearance that made its way into a lead category was Kelsey Grammer, ironically for his guest role as Frasier Crane on “Wings” (he would eventually win four times in this category for playing that character). Also up were two men who never won for their memorable roles in long-running sitcoms: Jerry Seinfeld, who would claim a statue for Best Comedy the next year as part of the production team for “Seinfeld,” but never won for acting, and John Goodman, who would later win an Emmy for a guest appearance in a drama, but never won any of his seven nominations for “Roseanne.”

Regular cast members also prevailed over guest stars in the Best Comedy Supporting Actor and Actress categories. Michael Jeter won on the Actor side, edging out his “Evening Shade” costar Charles Durning, as well as Jason Alexander from “Seinfeld” and Jerry Van Dyke from “Coach.” Harvey Fierstein and Jay Thomas earned bids for guest stints on “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown,” respectively.

For Best Comedy Supporting Actress, Laurie Metcalf claimed her first of three consecutive wins for “Roseanne.” Her competition included prior recipient Estelle Getty (“Golden Girls”) and future recipient Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Seinfeld”), as well as Faith Ford (“Murphy Brown”) and Alice Ghostley (“Designing Women”). Frances Sternhagen garnered a bid for her guest appearance on “Cheers.”

On the drama side, “Northern Exposure” ended the winning streak of “L.A. Law,” which had taken home the statue four out of the five previous years. Joining those two on the ballot were “I’ll Fly Away,” “Law & Order” and “Quantum Leap.” Although “Northern Exposure” and “L.A. Law” would also have wins in the supporting actor/actress categories, none of the Best Drama contenders had wins for leads; surprisingly, “L.A. Law” didn’t even have any nominees for lead despite its ensemble cast.

The Best Drama Actor category was a mixed bag, with seven nominees, and ended up being the only one in which a guest appearance actually triumphed. Christopher Lloyd is three-for-three at the Emmys, having won in comedy supporting twice for “Taxi,” and the third time for a lead in drama, for one episode of “Road to Avonlea.” Kirk Douglas also received a bid for one episode or “Tales from the Crypt,” as did Harrison Page for one episode of “Quantum Leap,” which pitted him against that series’ star Scott Bakula. Rob Morrow (“Northern Exposure”), Michael Moriarty (“Law & Order”) and Sam Waterson (“I’ll Fly Away”) completed the ballot.

Six actresses filled the line-up for Best Drama Actress, with Dana Delany earning her second statue for her role on “China Beach” (watch the video above). Two guest appearances earned spots, Shirley Knight (“Law & Order”) and Kate Nelligan (“Road to Avonlea”). A previous winner for her work on “Cagney & Lacey,” Sharon Gless was up for her short-lived series “Rosie O’Neill,” while Regina Taylor was up for “I’ll Fly Away.” Finally, Angela Lansbury contended “Murder, She Wrote” — her eighth out of 12 consecutive nominations for this series alone; she received a total of 18 nominations between 1983 and 2005. She has never won.

However, a favorite talk show finally won a long overdue honor. After 30 years and 13 previous nominations, “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” finally scored for Best Variety Series, for its final season.