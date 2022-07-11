Emmys spotlight: ‘Gaslit’ deserves recognition for A-list cast, timely subject matter

The buzz for the Starz limited series “Gaslit” began in early 2020, when it was announced that the first season of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast was being adapted into a limited series. Since its final episode, which aired on June 12, many of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts are speculating that the thrilling historical drama has the potential to earn multiple nominations in several above and below the line categories.

One of the most compelling narratives on the path to Emmy success is that the “Gaslit” cast is composed of A-list, award winning actors, as well as television and film standouts. The casting is so incredible that Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times television critic, markedly stated, ”Indeed, the series can be watched as dance, a pair of alternating actorly pas de deux, set off by ensemble pieces, and is completely enjoyable as such.”

Leading the charge is none other than “Erin Brockovich” Oscar winner Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, wife of US Attorney General John Mitchell, and the original whistleblower exposing the Watergate scandal. Portraying Nixon appointee and Watergate conspirator John Mitchell, in a host of towering prosthetics and makeup, is two-time Oscar champ Sean Penn (“Mystic River” and “Milk”). Both actors bring a certain movie star gravitas to their respective roles. The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson referred to Roberts’ performance as “so good, in fact, that you miss Martha when she is not on screen, and she’s not on screen enough.”

The Television Academy has recognized Roberts twice for her efforts, in Drama Guest Actress for her performance as professional fundraiser Katrina Ludlow in “Law and Order” (1999) and most recently Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress for her work as physician and AIDS activist Dr. Emma Brookner in “The Normal Heart” (2014). If the voters are tuned into “Gaslit,” the performance should speak for itself, but even if the series was not a high priority for them, seeing a name like Julia Roberts on an Emmy ballot is enough to make anyone do a double take, and has the power to carry her through as a name-check nominee.

The same can be said for Penn, who would earn his first Emmy nom for his performance. The voters love movie stars, especially in the limited series categories, with recent winners including Kate Winslet (as small town detective Mare Sheehan in “Mare of Easttown”), Regina King (as masked detective Angela Abar in “Watchmen”), Ewan McGregor (as the famed fashion designer Halston in “Halson”) and Mark Ruffalo (as identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in “I Know This Much Is True”).

Supplementing the lead performances is an abundance of esteemed actors known primarily for their work in television. Names include Dan Stevens (portraying former White House Counsel John Dean), Shea Whigham (delivering a charged performance as Watergate conspirator G. Gordon Liddy), Betty Gilpin (as John Dean’s faithful wife and supporter, Mo Dean), Hamish Linklater (playing disgraced Nixon associate Jeb Magruder), Chris Messina (portraying FBI field agent Angelo Lano) and John Carroll Lynch (as acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray).

Many of these supporting performances are generating buzz for “Gaslit,” with some also garnering acclaim for additional works, such as Linklater as Father Paul Hill in Netflix’s “Midnight Mass” and Lynch as Wolf Legarski in the ABC drama “Big Sky.” The combined draw of the performances from “Gaslit” as well as the curiosity to tune in to see the work from other contenders this TV season could put even more eyes on the series.

With government and election scandals populating news outlets each day, it isn’t difficult to draw comparisons between what is going on in the real world, especially in the United States, and the events of “Gaslit.” Voters may empathize with someone like Martha Mitchell, who was trying desperately to blow the lid off of the corruption that was consuming her life. The relevancy of these themes could even cause voters to relate to certain characters, keeping the show at the top of their minds while filling out their ballots. We have seen several instances where a series with a timely subject matter walks away with a large nomination haul. Shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “When the See Us,” “Watchman” and “I May Destroy You” each tackled themes that were pertinent to the time which they were presented, and earned several noms, resulting in multiple wins.

As is often the case when dramatizing historical events, the Watergate scandal is supplied with mountains of footage that can be used as a benchmark for success. There are tons of photos and videos of many key players who are depicted in the series, serving as a metric for viewers and voters to compare and judge the “accuracy” of each performance. We often see awards bodies embrace portrayals of historical figures, particularly those who disappear into the role, and while Roberts is still physically recognizable as herself, she completely embodies the essence of Mitchell. As Angie Han from The Hollywood Reporter states, “When Martha’s story takes its dark turn, Roberts peels back her thick layers of Southern charm to reveal a more vulnerable side, her physical and emotional bruises serving as a testimony to the lengths of cruelty that the president’s acolytes were willing to go to in order to serve him.”

Alongside the considerable above the line support, this series could become a major player in the creative arts races. Period pieces tend to have an immense showing in crafts categories, across the board. “Gaslit” has the potential to net several bids, most likely for period costumes, prosthetics, period and/or character makeup, period and/or character hairstyling, and casting. Widespread support throughout the TV Academy will most likely positively impact the series chances on nomination morning.

