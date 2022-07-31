Emmys guest acting slugfest: Editors celebrate, commiserate and pontificate on the 4 categories [WATCH]

“It’s early days yet, the nominations have just been announced, but you know what?” asks Rob Licuria, who’s joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Marcus James Dixon to debate the four guest acting categories at this year’s Emmys. “You and I can put ourselves on the line and we can plant our flag as to who we think is going to win!” Both editors celebrate the nominations they love, bemoan those they say missed out and advocate for those lucky four contenders that they say will win. Watch our Emmys guest acting slugfest video above.

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 to both rapturous applause and cries of despair, as Emmy winner J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) revealed the TV academy’s choices for the best of the best on television this past season. This year’s network, NBC, has yet to announce a host for the primetime ceremony.

Overall nominations leader “Succession” dominates the Best Drama Guest Actor and Best Drama Guest Actress races, taking up a whopping seven slots with Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgard, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter representing the HBO juggernaut. Only four other shows are in the mix, with Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly hailing from “Euphoria,” Tom Pelphrey from “Ozark,” Marcia Gay Harden from “The Morning Show” and Lee You-mi from “Squid Game.”

Over in Best Comedy Guest Actor and Best Comedy Guest Actress, while “Saturday Night Live” usually dominates, this year its sole nominee is comedian Jerrod Carmichael. “Hacks” takes up a staggering five slots (Christopher McDonald, Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf and Kaitlin Olson), “Ted Lasso” claims three (James Lance, Sam Richardson and Harriet Walter), “Only Murders in the Building” takes two (Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch) and Emmy magnet Bill Hader nabs one for “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The four guest acting winners will be announced on Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, September 4.

