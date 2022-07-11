Emmys spotlight: Nomination for rising star Jung Ho-yeon (‘Squid Game’) after surprise SAG Award win?

“I have been dreaming of one day becoming an actor and I just want to say thank you so much,” an exasperated Jung Ho-yeon sighed through tears of joy in her native Korean when accepting this year’s Screen Actors Guild Award for dramatic female actor. Could that have been a dress rehearsal for Emmy night?

When global phenomenon “Squid Game” premiered last fall, it became a word-of-mouth sensation and Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, topping the streaming giant’s charts in over 80 countries. After its staggering commercial success, “Squid Game” started picking up accolades stateside, becoming only the third series to score SAG Award nominations in all four eligible categories (ensemble, actor, actress and stunts) after “Breaking Bad” and “Stranger Things” achieved that feat in 2014 and 2018, respectively. While the show’s ensemble lost out to HBO’s “Succession” cast, leading man Lee Jung-jae triumphed as dramatic male actor, the show’s stunt team won Best Stunt Ensemble, and then of course Jung took Best Drama Actress, making her the first Asian-born nominee in the category’s history and the first woman to earn a solo TV bid for a fully non-English language role. And she achieved all of that for her first-ever acting role after a successful modeling career.

Jung is currently sitting pretty in third position in our combined odds for Best Drama Supporting Actress behind leader (and likely returning nominee) Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Emmy fave Julia Garner (“Ozark”), who triumphed in this category the last two times she was eligible. Nipping at Jung’s heels according to our odds are J. Smith Cameron (“Succession”) and Rhea Seahorn (“Better Call Saul”), both of whom would be first-time nominees; with Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette (“Severance”) and newcomer Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) rounding out the predicted top eight.

If Jung is nominated Tuesday morning, she may be hard to beat, seeing as she’s already proved herself to be a firm favorite among her fellow actors with her recent SAG Award win. Let’s not forget that the dramatic female actor race at the guild is a catch-all category, incorporating lead and supporting performances. Over the last 10 years, only two other actors in supporting roles have won in the category: Maggie Smith in “Downton Abbey” (2013) and Gillian Anderson in “The Crown” (2021), and both of whom triumphed at the Emmys either before or after their SAG Award wins for the same role. That bodes well for Jung, who earlier this year beat out heavy-hitters in leading roles like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), with Snook the only other supporting performer in the mix.

“Squid Game” was conceived by acclaimed feature writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who not only created and produced “Squid Game” but also wrote and directed all nine episodes. Jung portrays enigmatic fan-favorite Sae-byeok, a North Korean refugee. She puts everything on the line by entering the Squid Game after paying off a heartless broker to get her mother out of the oppressive North to join her and her younger brother in South Korea goes awry. The newcomer co-stars alongside leading man Lee Jung-jae as central hero Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as the calculating Sang-woo, Wi Ha-jun as undercover cop Jun-ho, Heo Sung-tae as the villainous Deok-su, recent Golden Globe winner Oh Young-soo as old man Il-nam, Lee Yoo-mi as the stoic Ji-yeong, Anupam Tripathi as lovable migrant Ali and Kim Joo-ryoung as the delightfully unhinged Mi-nyeo.

The series follows a group of down-on-their-luck people in dire need of money, who each receive mysterious invitations to join a dangerous life-or-death version of their childhood games in order to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (equivalent to about 38 million US dollars). The games depicted on “Squid Game” are adapted from traditional Korean children’s games, but in this dystopian fable, if and when you lose a game, you die. The show sets up this riveting roller-coaster ride for audiences, who are kept guessing throughout each nail-biting episode who will be the winner and what is the purpose behind the deadly competition, with the 456 participants eventually culled to a lucky few who remain to play the final game in the season finale. Director Hwang is now writing the show’s second season, perhaps one of the most highly anticipated follow ups in years.

