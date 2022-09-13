Emmys: ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ stops ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ from winning Best Competition Program

Congratulations are in order for the producers of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which just won Best Competition Program at Monday’s Primetime Emmy ceremony. The Amazon Prime Video feel-good series beat out “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which was heavily favored to win its fifth consecutive Emmy in the category. “Drag Race” remains tied with “The Voice” by winning four overall trophies, while “The Amazing Race” holds the record at 10 total wins. The five shows “Lizzo” defeated this year were “The Amazing Race,” “Drag Race,” “Nailed It,” “Top Chef” and “The Voice.”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is now a three-time Emmy winner after claiming a pair of trophies last week for director Nneka Onuorah and the picture editing team. Watch our recent panel interview with Onuorah. The program premiered on March 25, 2022 and chronicles the story of Lizzo trying to find her titular “big grrrl” backup dancers.

The Best Competition Program category was established in 2003. Prior to “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” the only other shows that had ever taken this prize were “The Amazing Race” (2003-2009; 2011-2012; 2014), “Top Chef” (2010), “The Voice” (2013; 2015-2017) and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2018-2021).

As a producer, Lizzo has won her first Emmy to go along with her three Grammys. As for RuPaul Charles, the “Drag Race” judge, host and executive producer is the most awarded Black individual in TV academy history with 12 wins. He took the title from 10-time champ Donald A. Morgan (cinematographer for “Home Improvement” and “The Ranch”) just last year by pulling off wins for Best Competition Program, Best Reality Host and Best Unstructured Reality Program. The last was for producing the spin-off series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

At last week’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, RuPaul nabbed his seventh hosting trophy for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He is the all-time leader of that category, with Jeff Probst (“Survivor”) behind him with four victories. Lizzo was strangely snubbed in the hosting race.