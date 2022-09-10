Emmys: Can first-time nominee Melanie Lynskey upset Zendaya in drama actress race?

One of the standout narratives of this year’s crop of nominations is the warm reception to Showtime’s freshman series “Yellowjackets.” The show follows two timelines, 1996 and 2021, focusing on the 1996 championship soccer team, the titular Yellowjackets, and their harrowing tale of survival, trauma and the aftermath of a devastating plane crash. Of the seven bids it received, the one category that has been generating buzz around a potential victory is Best Drama Actress for first-time nominee Melanie Lynskey. Can she upset the category’s front-runner, Zendaya (“Euphoria”)?

Lynskey has rocketed up to the number two slot in our combined odds. Her portrayal of Shauna Sheridan, a senior member of the Yellowjackets team who is struggling with the demons of her past, has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Adrian Horton, arts writer for The Guardian, states, “Lynskey does by far the most emotional heavy lifting of the series, straining for intimacy with her husband and bratty teenage daughter, masking enough rage to massacre a rabbit in her garden with placid smiles.” The degree of difficulty in playing a role such as Shauna can go a long way with voters, and the nuances that come with Lynskey’s performance, as tethered to her younger self (wonderfully played by Sophie Nélisse) come through beautifully.

Another boost to help Lynskey achieve Emmy gold is her show’s over-performance across various categories. While many pundits were speculating a nom for Melanie herself, Best Drama Series seemed to be a category that was not guaranteed, nor were the writing nominations for Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, or the direction bid for Karyn Kusama. The embrace of fellow cast member Christina Ricci (deliciously playing social outcast and team manager Misty Quigley) proves that the show has a lot of support from the acting branch, which is always a positive sign, and paired with recognition for Best Casting (which is just lost to “Succession”), the series is in a solid place among the nominees. So many above-the-line nominations, especially for a freshman series, ensures that many eyes will be on “Yellowjackets,” which can only benefit Lynskey’s chances, who is featured prominently in each episode.

The positive reception for the series, alongside the general good-will for Lynskey’s long career, could prove helpful in getting her past the finish line. Though this is her first Emmy nomination, Lynskey is by no means a fresh face in the industry. Her performances as Pauline in “Heavenly Creatures,” Hilary in “But I’m a Cheerleader,” Lurlynn in “Sweet Home Alabama” and Amy in “I Must be Going” have placed her firmly in the “cult favorite” category, which has allowed her to broaden the scope of her career with prime time television as well. Her work in “Two and a Half Men” (as the obsessively determined Rose) brought her into millions of households each week, and her most recent turn in Hulu’s “Candy” (portraying real life murder victim Betty Gore) only cemented Lynskey as one of entertainment’s brightest talents. With her extensive resume spreading across multiple outlets and genres, her Rolodex of costars and collaborators may prove to be helpful when it comes to checking off ballots.

Her presence at various other awards stops this past year has been yet another feather in her cap in terms of visibility with key industry players. Potential voters have seen Lynskey pick up several trophies including Best Drama Actress prizes at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association. The critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive, and some might say, long overdue. Annabel Nugent, culture writer for The Independent, aptly states, “There is something very meta about Lynskey finding her spotlight in Shauna, a character who is initially sidelined before she assumes main character status,” drawing parallels to Lynskey’s own life and career. This string of momentum could be just what she needs to overcome her fellow nominees.

The Drama Actress category is packed to the brim with A-listers, critical darlings, previous winners and overdue contenders. Lynskey is the only first-time Emmy nominee in the class, with four-time Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee Laura Linney bringing along the most prestige, nominated for her performance as the calculating Wendy Byrd in the final season ”Ozark.” Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon also brings along massive name recognition and status, but many would say that her nomination was one of the largest surprises of the entire nomination morning. The two “Killing Eve” stars, Jodie Comer (as the thrilling and psychopathic Villanelle) and Sanda Oh (as methodical and obsessive Eve Polastri), are perennial nominees, with Comer winning in 2019 and Oh being incredibly overdue.

Many would say the strongest contender of the group would be 2020 winner Zendaya for her dynamic and heartbreaking performance as Rue Bennett in the second season of “Euphoria.” While “Euphoria” has an impressive bid total and won five Creative Arts Awards, the Drama Actress category is notoriously tricky, especially in recent years. There has not been a repeat winner since Julianna Margulies, who took home two trophies (in 2012 and 2015) for her performance as Alicia Florrick in “The Good Wife.” Zendaya will have to navigate that difficult statistic, which could mean that Melanie Lynskey’s “new blood” status has the power to catapult her to a win.

