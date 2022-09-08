Emmys predictions slugfest 2022: Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria debate all 25 categories in 25 minutes [WATCH]

“We are doing our annual tradition,” declares Gold Derby managing editor Chris Beachum, who is joined by senior editor Rob Licuria to debate their final predictions for all 25 Primetime Emmy categories. “I don’t know how many years it’s been! Probably 15 or so that we do 25 categories in 25 minutes,” Chris proclaims about their long-standing annual tradition of dedicating a minute to each category announced on Emmy night, which this year means it’s 25 categories in 27 minutes. The NBC ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Kenan Thompson, with festivities commencing at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 12.

Chris and Rob put their reputations on the line and throw out their supporting arguments for who and what they think will win on Emmy night. Watch their lively discussion in a video above. View the complete predictions in all 25 categories here for Rob and here for Chris.

Best Comedy Series is shaping up as the most competitive category of the night, unlike last year when “Ted Lasso” had it in the bag. “I just don’t still know what to do. Maybe you’ll talk me into something. Comedy series is one of the toughest major categories I’ve seen in an award show in years, and I think five shows could win it,” Chris sighs. “As you say, there are five shows that I think are in contention here as we could probably knock out ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Rob agrees. “I just still have a feeling that because it’s going to be so close, so for now I have ‘Ted Lasso’ out in front,” he says, noting that the other four series in a neck-and-neck battle with the AppleTV+ incumbent are ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Barry” and “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is Chris’ pick for the winner.

Chris and Rob then go on to debate the top drama series (which they both agree “Succession” will win) and limited series races (which they say should be a shoo-in for “The White Lotus”). Of the categories that are keeping them up at night, they agonize over the hotly-contested lineups in both the comedy and drama supporting actor and actress races, as well as Best Limited Series/Movie Actress, which looks like a toss-up between Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), and the Best Drama Actor race, which looks like a battle royale between SAG-winner Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Adam Scott (“Severance”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and the two leading men from “Succession” — Brian Cox and previous winner Jeremy Strong.

