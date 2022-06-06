After 12 Emmy nominations, can overdue Sandra Oh finally win for ‘Killing Eve’ or ‘The Chair’?

Sandra Oh has been a mainstay at the Emmy Awards since 2005, when she earned the first of her many nominations for “Grey’s Anatomy.” In the past 17 years, the celebrated actress has amassed an impressive 12 bids for four different projects: “Grey’s,” “Killing Eve,” “Saturday Night Live” and hosting the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Despite all of this past recognition, she still doesn’t have an Emmy Award on her mantle. Could her dozen past bids help her get nominated again this year and even win for the final season of BBC America’s “Killing Eve” or the first of Netflix’s “The Chair”? Below, see the complete list of Sandra Oh’s Emmy nominations.

Between those two shows, her performance as the title character on “Killing Eve” looks likelier to land her a nomination, especially since she has received recognition for each of the past three seasons. Her position in the race isn’t guaranteed, though, as she now sits outside of our Top 6 predicted Best Drama Actress contenders in seventh place, trailing Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Oh’s costar Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”). Our combined users, editors, and experts may anticipate that she’ll miss out on the nomination based on the controversial series finale of “Eve,” especially when someone like Moore finished the run of “This Is Us” on such a high note.

We’ve underestimated Oh before, though. Back in 2020 when the third season of “Killing Eve” contended at the Emmys, our combined odds thought that only Comer would get nominated and ranked Oh in eighth place. In that contest, she not only returned, but bested the likes of past Emmy and Oscar winners Viola Davis (“How To Get Away with Murder”) and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). Their support of her back then might reflect how much Emmy voters like Oh and help her overcome the strength of the material in the last episodes of “Eve.” If that’s the case, we definitely shouldn’t count her out for a farewell fourth bid this year.

Her prospects for “The Chair” are equally hard to gauge. Oh currently ranks 11th in the Best Comedy Actress race for her role on the series, in which she plays Ji-Yoon Kim, an English professor who assumes the job of department chair at a particularly challenging time for her colleagues. While she received the crucial Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for the role earlier this year, which certainly indicates visibility for the show with the acting branch of the TV Academy, a lot of new, strong contenders have emerged in recent months, including Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”). Our users anticipate past nominees like Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) will miss out, which speaks to the level of competitiveness this cycle.

If by chance Oh breaks through in both categories — which would be a historic first — might voters feel like it’s finally time to award her after nearly two decades of nominated performances? It certainly seems hard to imagine anyone beating reigning champion Jean Smart (“Hacks”) for Comedy Actress, and her main competition would probably be a contender from a more recent and buzzier show. Drama Actress certainly feels less assured, with past winner Zendaya having to fend off Linney in a rematch of the 2020 race, plus strong challenges from Lynskey, Aniston and Moore. Voters would have to overlook what audiences felt was an incredibly disappointing end to “Eve,” too, but with so much television to watch, they may not have even seen the finale before they decide, which just might work in Oh’s favor.

Below, see a list of all 12 of Sandra Oh’s career Emmy nominations:

2005 – Drama Supporting Actress (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

2006 – Drama Supporting Actress (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

2007 – Drama Supporting Actress (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

2008 – Drama Supporting Actress (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

2009 – Drama Supporting Actress (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

2018 – Drama Actress (“Killing Eve”)

2019 – Drama Actress (“Killing Eve”)

2019 – Drama Series (“Killing Eve”) as co-executive producer

2019 – Comedy Guest Actress (“Saturday Night Live”)

2019 – Variety Special (“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards”) as co-host

2020 – Drama Actress (“Killing Eve”)

2020 – Drama Series (“Killing Eve”) as executive producer

