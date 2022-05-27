Emmys spotlight: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) gives his best performance in 20 years

Steve Martin finally has his first chance at an Emmy nomination in the Best Comedy Actor category for his performance as Charles-Haden Savage on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” a series he created with John Hoffman. Playing a once-successful actor who now leads a lonely life in a lavish apartment building, Martin brings his gifts for comedy and drama to a dazzling, three-dimensional performance I think is his best since 1999’s “Bowfinger” more than 20 years ago.

The actor’s comedic line deliveries and moments of slapstick humor are inspired, and the more complex dramatic shades he brings to this well-written character make the performance shine. As Joel Keller (Decider) praises, “It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Martin, but we appreciate his later-in-life desire to find the funny in emotional moments and less broad, physical shtick.” Emmys voters, take notice.

“Only Murders in the Building” tells of three strangers who share an affinity for true crime podcasts, so when a gruesome death occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building, the unlikely trio record a podcast of their own to solve the mystery. Martin is joined in the series by Martin Short and Selena Gomez in equally compelling lead roles. Short plays a struggling Broadway director running out of money who comes up with the idea for the podcast, while Gomez takes on the role of an independent young woman who’s refurnishing an apartment for her aunt. As Season 1 nears its conclusion, the trio discover the killer of their building might be closer than they realized.

When it comes to comedy, there’s nothing like Martin’s hysterical physical performance about halfway through season finale, “Open and Shut,” when Charles-Haden is poisoned and drops to the floor, unable at first to move a muscle. Desperate to inform his new friends the truth about the murderer, he finds some use of his limbs and words, enough to get him out of the apartment and into an elevator. As Barry Divola (The Sydney Morning Herald) says, “There are plenty of laughs… in the finale where Martin does a phenomenal stretch of physical comedy.” Indeed, these hilarious moments remind the viewer of Martin’s physical comedy mastery, one more often on display during his days of “Saturday Night Live,” his award-winning performance in Carl Reiner’s uproarious 1984 comedy “All of Me,” and the underrated 1995 sequel “Father of the Bride Part II,” also starring Short.

But what makes Martin’s performance especially worthy of an Emmy nomination for “Only Murders in the Building” is the authentic dramatic moments that pepper the comedy. “Series co-creator Martin is the most endearing of the trio as Charles,” declares Matt Roush (TV Insider). This is a man who had joy in his life in years past, but when we meet Charles in the series premiere, he is a broken-down version of the person he once was, his acting work no longer appreciated, his relationship with his daughter and ex-wife non-existent. And when he finally discovers happiness with Jan (Amy Ryan), a professional bassoonist and neighbor of his in the building, he allows his vulnerability to be front and center. Martin could have made Charles a goofy, one-note character, and instead he makes him lovable and complicated, with deeply rooted grief that slowly rises to the surface.

Although this would be Martin’s first Emmy nomination in the Best Comedy Actor race, the funnyman has had success at the Emmys before, receiving 10 nominations total throughout the decades for writing various comedy specials and songs, hosting the Oscars ceremonies in 2001 and 2010, and guest starring as Gavin Volure on a 2008 episode of “30 Rock.” His lone Emmy win was in 1969 for Best Variety Writing for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

Of course Martin has a lot of competition in the Best Comedy Actor category this year. We can start with his co-star Martin Short, who could also find his way into one of the final slots for his performance in the series. According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the other actors considered frontrunners to be nominated are Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso,” Bill Hader for “Barry,” Donald Glover for “Atlanta” and Anthony Anderson for “Black-Ish.” I would also toss in Nicholas Hoult as a strong nominee possibility for Season 2 of “The Great.”

