Emmys: Why ‘Succession’ is still the frontrunner for Best Drama Series

“Succession” may be the frontrunner for Best Drama Series – leading all shows this year with a record-breaking 25 nominations – but that did not stop its fellow nominees from scoring huge wins at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys. While the HBO drama secured a key victory in Best Casting for Avy Kaufman and Francine Maisler, it lost major technical categories to “Euphoria,” “Squid Game,” “Severance” and “Stranger Things” – all of which nabbed multiple trophies. Though despite those losses, there is little to worry about “Succession” looking to pick up its second series win.

The family satire had 13 nominations going into the Creative Arts, seven of which were in the guest acting categories where it lost to Colman Domingo for “Euphoria” in Guest Actor and Lee Yoo-mi for “Squid Game” in Guest Actress. The former show also took advantage of the double nominations for “Succession” in editing, while the latter bested it in production design. Meanwhile, composer Nicholas Britell took his second loss as “Severance” won music composition for Theodore Shapiro, while “Stranger Things” won over in sound mixing. Overall, “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” led the night in wins with five, “Squid Game” with four, “Severance” with two and “Succession” with just one.

SEE 2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories

While it may seem like “Succession” underwhelmed, it is also important to note that the series is not a highbrow technical achievement such as the other nominees. Most of the strong points center around the writing, acting and directing, exemplified by the three slots in the directing category and the overhaul of 14 acting nominations that the show got (the most in a single year). Even though it may have trouble in those categories with the risk of vote-splitting, it still illustrates the massive support for the third season.

The casting win is a vital indicator for the series category as, since the expanded era of voting that began in 2015, followed by the plurality vote the year after, only two times did the winner of Best Casting go on to lose Best Drama Series at the Emmys (“Stranger Things” in 2017 and “The Crown” in 2018). Before then, you would be stumped to find that only six times in the history of this category have the wins matched in series: “NYPD Blue” in 1995, “The West Wing” in 2000 and 2001, “Lost” in 2005, “Mad Men” in 2010 and “Homeland” in 2012.

In addition, “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” do not have any writing or directing nominations, and no drama series has won the top honor without either since “The Practice” back in 1999. So despite their myriad of wins, it does make sense as they are both more seen as visual/technical shows.

Perhaps the biggest competition for “Succession” is “Squid Game” as it picked up wins in various categories from acting to visual effects and stunts. “Severance” also ran an overwhelming campaign and won in music and main title design, and both alternates are frontrunners in the directing category, where “Succession” could vote-split.

But a lack of a consensus over a single alternative may be what “Succession” needs to win the top prize. The series still has a comfortable lead with 4/1 odds over “Squid Game” and “Severance,” according to Gold Derby, while “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” are toward the bottom of the combined odds.

