Will Emmy voters finally show their ‘enthusiasm’ for Susie Essman after hilarious turns on ‘Curb’ and ‘Hacks’?

It has been over 20 years since audiences were introduced to Susie Essman’s hilariously profane Susie Greene on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The comedian is best known for this outlandishly dressed adversary of the fictional Larry David, appearing in all 11 seasons as one of the show’s most memorable regulars. Her hilarious tirades and Spaghetti Western theme music have criminally not captured the attention of Emmy voters, though. Could this year be different for the veteran, who not only had one of her best seasons of “Curb” yet, but also guest-starred on the second season of HBO Max’s “Hacks”?

Both series have had strong track records at the Emmys. “Curb” has racked up 47 nominations over its two decades on the air, including 12 acting bids for David, Cheryl Hines and a number of its high-profile guest actors (Bryan Cranston, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael J. Fox, Shelly Berman). Hines landed two nominations in Best Comedy Supporting Actress, but ever since the fictional Cheryl divorced Larry in Season 8, Susie Greene has stepped up as an equal if not even more important character. In Season 11, Greene continued her rancorous relationship with David, but the two characters teamed up more than they usually do in a number of interesting quid pro quos.

In the standout, shocking episode “The Watermelon,” for example, Susie owes Larry a favor, and he calls it in with an obscene request to sew a white robe for a Klansman whose hateful garb David accidentally ruined with spilled coffee — yes, you read that correctly. Danette Chavez (AV Club) described the scene as “one of the funniest moments of the show” for the “way the light goes from Susie’s face as she understands just what’s being asked of her.” Susie one-ups Larry, though, surreptitiously stitching onto the robe a Star of David. Chavez praised Essman for the episode, writing, “Seriously, Susie Essman deserves an Emmy nomination for that kitchen scene. Her disgust, combined with her own commitment to fulfilling favors, is just so palpable.” And in a review of the season overall, Jason Zinoman (New York Times) said Essman “shined this year. Famous for her volcanic fury, she can do dry and understated just as well.”

Despite those kudos, it may be “Hacks” that lands the comedian her first-ever Emmy nomination. The series had an impressive first outing last year, earning 15 nominations and taking home the key prizes of Writing, Directing and Actress for Jean Smart. In the final two episodes of the second season, Essman played Elaine, a director who collaborated with Smart’s standup comedian Deborah Vance decades ago, who jumps at the opportunity to shoot Deborah’s comeback special after being overlooked in the industry. Essman’s performance works so well because Elaine seems too quirky and out-of-step to get the important job done right, but she proves immensely competent and helps bring Deborah back into the Hollywood spotlight. The actress submitted episode “On The Market” for consideration in the Comedy Guest Actress category.

The only hurdle potentially facing Essman for “Hacks” is the large number of other incredible actresses from the series competing in the same category. Last year’s guest nominee Jane Adams returned with an excellent episode in Season 2, and the show created roles for other legends like three-time winner Laurie Metcalf and Harriet Sansom Harris.

According to our current combined odds, Metcalf has the best chance at a nom in second place, with Adams rounding out our predicted top six; Harris ranks 11th, Kaitlin Olson 17th, Essman 23rd, and Ming-Na Wen further down. Though Essman sits quite low — she’s 33rd in the supporting race for “Curb,” too — the guest acting categories always have huge surprises, and with the banner year Essman has had, she could easily get her due after decades of hilarious work, and not a moment too soon.

