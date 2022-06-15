Emmys: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ hoping to accomplish what hasn’t been done since ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’

Seventeen years ago, “Everybody Loves Raymond” pulled off a rare feat at the 2005 Emmys when it won Best Comedy Series for a second time non-consecutively. Usually in this specific category, if the Emmys like you they really like you, and they give you the trophy year after year (see: “Veep” from 2015 to ’17, “Modern Family” from 2010 to ’14, “30 Rock” from 2007 to ’09, “Frasier” from 1994 to ’98). In fact, “Raymond” is the only comedy series of the modern era to not follow this pattern. Can “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” now follow in its footsteps?

CBS’s dearly departed family sitcom initially prevailed in 2003 for its seventh season, then it lost in 2004 to Fox newcomer “Arrested Development.” In 2005, “Everybody Loves Raymond” rebounded with a second and final victory for its farewell season. That was quite a shocker indeed as it took down, among others, ABC’s freshman ratings juggernaut “Desperate Housewives.”

Over the course of its nine seasons on the air, Emmy voters really did love “Raymond” as it nabbed an impressive 15 victories, including acting trophies for Ray Romano in Best Comedy Actor (2002), Patricia Heaton in Best Comedy Actress (2000, ’01), Brad Garrett in Best Comedy Supporting Actor (2002, ’03, ’05) and Doris Roberts in Best Comedy Supporting Actress (2001, ’02, ’03, ’05).

That brings us to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period dramedy about a 1950s divorcee who tries her luck at stand-up comedian helped put Amazon Prime Video on the map in 2018 with a record-setting eight Emmy wins: series, actress (Rachel Brosnahan), supporting actress (Alex Borstein), writing and directing (Amy Sherman-Palladino), casting, music supervision and picture editing.

For its second season in 2019, “Mrs. Maisel” again won eight Emmys, including for supporting actors Borstein and Tony Shalhoub and guest stars Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby. However, it lost the top trophy to another Prime Video comedy, “Fleabag.”

And then on its third at-bat in 2020, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” made due with just four Creative Arts victories, in part because Pop’s departing sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” made history by winning all of the Primetime Emmy categories.

“Mrs. Maisel” took off the following year due to the pandemic, but it returned for its fourth season this past February, making it eligible at the upcoming 2022 Emmys. According to Gold Derby odds, the show is going to be nominated once again in above-the-line races like series, actress (Brosnahan), supporting actress (Borstein) and supporting actor (Shalhoub). However, the top category is predicted to go to “Ted Lasso,” which would be two in a row for the feel-good Apple TV Plus comedy.

Prior to the current era of Peak TV, it was somewhat more common for comedy series to win more than once non-consecutively. It makes sense, as there was much less programming back then competing for viewers’ attention. In all, four laffers pulled off the feat prior to “Everybody Loves Raymond”: “The Jack Benny Program” (1959 and ’61), “All in the Family” (1971, ’72, ’73 and ’78), “Cheers” (1983, ’84, ’89 and ’91) and “Murphy Brown” (1990 and ’92).

