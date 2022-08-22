From Tonys past to Emmys present: Toni Collette, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney …

Excellent performers can shine and be recognized in many mediums. This is proven again by the fact that twenty-three of this year’s Emmy nominees have received Tony Award nominations in the past and nine of those nominated actors have won Tony Awards.

“Succession” is the series most predicted to win the Outstanding Drama Emmy again this year. Four of the Emmy nominees for their guest roles in “Succession” were also Tony Award nominees in the past: Dame Harriet Walter, Sanaa Latham, Arian Moayad, and Hope Davis.

Dame Harriet’s 2009 Tony nomination was for Best Actress in the play “Mary Stuart,” playing Queen Elizabeth I of England. Sanaa’s Best Featured Actress Tony nomination was in 2004 for a revival of “A Raisin in The Sun,” starring Sean Combs. Arian’s Tony nomination was in 2011 for “Benghal Tiger at The Baghdad Zoo,” starring Robin Williams, and Hope Davis was up in 2009 for “God of Carnage,” playing opposite James Gandolfini and Marcia Gay Harden.

J. Smith-Cameron is nominated for “Succession” as Best Drama Supporting Actress for playing Gerri Kellman, an opportunistic higher-up in the conglomerate media business at the center of the drama. J Smith is an actor’s actor, having appeared in many TV, film and theater productions. In 1991 she received a Best Featured Actress in a Play Tony nomination for her role in “Our Country Is Good,” a play about penal colony convicts in New South Wales.

The Best Drama Actor nominee most predicted on GoldDerby to win is Brian Cox. This would be Brian’s second Emmy for his role as Logan Roy, the hyper-aggressive and ruthless founder of the media empire. Cox has never received a Tony nomination. However, the celebrated Scottish actor was the first replacement for a lead on Broadway in the 1998 Tony Award-winning Best Play, Yasmina Reza’s “Art.” Before that, Cox starred Off-Broadway in the one-man play “St. Nicholas” by Conor McPherson about an arrogant alcoholic critic (spoiler alert) turned vampire. He won Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and OCC Awards for that performance.

Kieran Culkin, nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actor in “Succession,” was never nominated for a Tony, but not for his father’s lack of trying. Back in 1989, I was a casting assistant for “The Grapes of Wrath,” which was later to win the Best Tony Play Award in 1990. One day we were doing an open call for the children’s roles and in came a man with four little kids. This was, it turned out, Kit Culkin and two of his boys were Macaulay Culkin and his younger brother Kieran. None of the Culkin kids got the parts, but McCauley was soon to land his starring role in “Home Alone,” and Kieran later was to carve out a solid acting career, including a major role in Tony-nominated revival of the play “This Is Our Youth” in 2014, written by J Smith-Cameron’s husband, Kenny Lonergan.

Another series nominated for Best Drama Series is “Ozark.” It stars Laura Linney, nominated for the third time this year for an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy in the show, playing the venal Wendy Byrde. Laura is the daughter of playwright Romulus Linney, and she started acting in his theater company at age 11. After professional training, she got her first Broadway job in 1990 and was nominated for her first Tony as Best Actress in the 2002 Broadway revival of “The Crucible” opposite Liam Neeson. This was followed by four more Tony nominations, the most recent being for the one-woman play “My Name Is Lucy Barton” in 2020. Laura’s Primetime Emmy nomination for Ozark is her ninth, including four wins for “Wild Iris” in 2002, a guest appearance on “Frasier” in 2004, playing Abigail Adams on the mini-series “John Adams” in 2008 and in 2013 for her role as the valiant Cathy Jamison in “The Big C: Hereafter.”

Another nominated show for Best Drama Series is “Severance,” and Christopher Walken is up for the Supporting Actor in a Drama in it. He plays Department Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries, the sinister corporation which is the focus of the program. Christopher began his career when he was a child in the fifties with roles on TV and went on acting and dancing on stage and in films. Walken has received two Tony nominations in the past, one for Best Actor in a Musical for “James Joyce’s the Dead” in 2000 and the other for Best Actor in “A Behanding in Spokane,” in which he played a sadistic killer, a far cry from the docile affectionate character he plays in “Severance.”

Colman Domingo is nominated as Best Drama Guest Actor this year for playing Zendaya’s 12-Step sponsor in another of the Emmy-nominated dramas, “Euphoria.” Coleman was nominated as Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2011 for “The Scottsboro Boys,” a production structured as a minstrel show, but telling the shocking true story of nine young Black men in 1931, framed for rape in Tennessee.

Real life victims like the Scottsboro Boys and true crimes are also strongly represented among the 2022 Tony nominations in the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category.

The series that many on GoldDerby predict to win is “Dopesick,” based on the 2018 non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America” by Beth Macy. Like the book, the limited series tells the story of another kind of real-life crime, the development and marketing of the highly addictive opiate pill OxyContin by Purdue Pharma.

Under the leadership of the family company’s president and chairman, Richard Sackler, Purdue’s aggressive distribution of the pain killer and its lies about the drug’s addictive properties, resulted in thousands of deaths and many more destroyed lives. In the series, Michael Stuhlbarg played Sackler for which he has received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. In 2005, Stuhlbarg was a Tony nominee for the Best Featured Actor in Martin McDonagh’s play “The Pillowman,” portraying a mentally challenged serial killer.

Nominated as a supporting actress for “Dopesick” is another Tony Award nominee, Mare Winningham, playing the mother of a young woman addicted to OxyContin. Mare’s two Tony nominations in the past were for Best Featured Actress in Harvey Fierstein’s 2014 play “Casa Valentina” and one just this year for Best Leading Actress in “Girl from The North Country,” a musical built around the music of Bob Dylan, written and directed by Conor McPherson.

Another true crime limited series, “The Staircase” is represented by Toni Collette, nominated as Best Actress for her performance in which she played Kathleen Peterson a woman, whose dead body was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs in her lavish home. Her husband Michael Peterson (played by Colin Firth in the series) was charged with the murder in a case, so complicated that it was litigated for 16 years with a final verdict that seemed to satisfy no one.

This limited series showed several different versions of Kathleen Peterson’s bloody death: one where her husband bludgeoned her on the stairs, another where she just drunkenly tripped and fell down the stairs, and another where Kathleen was attacked in her yard by a giant owl which dug its talons so deeply into her scalp that she became disoriented, stumbled back inside, fell on the stairs and died. Toni convincingly acted out all these violent scenes, as well as depicting the character’s stressful marriage and professional life. It’s a demanding role, and I remember thinking as I watched, how deserving Toni was of an Emmy nomination.

Collette’s Tony Award nomination was for the “The Wild Party” back in 2000, a musical based on a 1926 epic poem by Joseph Moncure March. In that show, Toni played Queenie, a dissipated young woman during the jazz age, who tried to salvage her ill-fated romance with an abusive boyfriend by hosting a party, so ultimately wild, that it ended with her lover’s murder. The show, despite many good qualities, only ran for 68 performances, but it did earn seven Tony nominations, including Collette’s.

This year Andrew Garfield earned an Emmy nomination for yet another true crime limited series, “Under The Banner of Heaven.” It is based on the best-selling 2003 non-fiction book, “Under The Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” by Peter Krakauer about the brutal murders in 1984 of a Mormon woman and her baby, committed by two of her fundamentalist in-laws. The miniseries, like the book, frames the story of this crime and its investigation within an extensive history of The Church of The Latter-Day Saints, going back to the story of its founding in the early 19th century. While the brutal murders at the center of the story really happened, the role Garfield plays, Detective Jeb Pyre, was made up. Garfield won his Best Actor Tony in 2018 for his role in the revival of “Angels in America” for playing Prior Walter, a man suffering from full-blown AIDS. Garfield was also nominated for a Best Featured Actor Tony in 2012 when he played Biff Loman in “Death of a Salesman” opposite the great Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Willy Loman, Hoffman’s last appearance on Broadway.

Nathan Lane earned his third Tony for Best Performance by An Actor in a Featured Role, for his portrayal in 2018 of the real-life disgraced lawyer (and mentor for of Donald Trump) Roy Cohn in that revival of “Angels.”

Marcia Gay Harden is nominated this year as Best Drama Guest Actress for her role as muck-raking author, Maggie Brener, on “The Morning Show,” her third Emmy nomination. Marcia was also a Tony nominee for a featured role in “Angels in America” playing Harper Pitt in the original 1993 production. Marcia went on to win the 2009 Best Actress in a Play Tony for her performance in Yazmina Reza’s dark comedy “God of Carnage,” playing James Gandolfini’s wife.

Also nominated for “The Morning Show” is Billy Crudup for his supporting role as the charming and ambitious Cory Ellison. In 2020, Crudup won the Emmy for that same role. Billy is the recipient of four Tony Award nominations, including one in 2005 for Best Featured Actor/Play in “The Pillowman,” playing Michael Stuhlbarg’s more stable brother, a political prisoner in a totalitarian country. In 2007 Billy won the Best Featured Actor Tony for his role in Tom Stoppard’s epic three-part, nine hour Tony-winning play “The Coast of Utopia,” a complex but highly satisfying work of theater about Russian intellectuals before the revolution.

The 2022 Emmy nominee who has won the most Tony Awards is Nathan Lane. This year he is nominated as Best Comedy Guest Actor for “Only Murders in The Building,” playing one of the neighbors in a large Manhattan apartment complex with eccentric tenants and opulent wallpaper. Nathan has earned seven Tony nominations for his work on Broadway and won three of those races. The two before “Angels in America” were for Best Actor in a Musical for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in 1996 and also for “The Producers” in 2001, playing, in both, parts created (one on stage and the other on screen) by Zero Mostel. In both roles Nathan made them distinctively his own.

Beyond Nathan’s, there are two other former Tony nominees competing for Emmys in “Only Murders in The Building,” Steve Martin and Martin Short, both up for Best Comedy Actor. Short, has been the recipient of two Tony nominations. One was in 1993 for “The Goodbye Girl” (a musical comedy adaptation of the Neil Simon film which starred Richard Dreyfus); the other was for the Broadway revival of “Little Me.” “Little Me” was based on a best-selling parody of an autobiography of an imaginary actress, “Little Me: The Intimate Memoirs of That Great Star of Stage, Screen & Television Belle Potrine.” It was written by Patrick Dennis who had previously scored a hit in 1955 with another comic novel, “Auntie Mame” (a book that led to film with 6 Oscar nominations and the musical adaptation that earned 8 Tony nominations, including acting wins for Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur).

When “Little Me” librettist Neil Simon, composer Cy Coleman and lyricist Carolyn Leigh, adapted the book for the stage, they crafted it as a show for one comic male star, TV comedy legend Sid Caesar to play eight men in Belle’s life. In 1963, Caesar was nominated as Best Actor for his multiple roles in that show, but he lost to Zero Mostel for “A Funny Thing…” Short with talents perfectly suited to star in the revival, was more lucky and won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony in 1999.

Steve Martin was nominated for two Tony Awards in 2016, though neither of his nominations were for acting, but were for the Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for the musical “Bright Star.” Unfortunately for Steve, that was the year of “Hamilton’s” 10 Tony Awards sweep and Martin didn’t stand a chance. No one else competing against it did either, except designer David Rockwell for his Best Scenic Design of “She Loves Me” and Cynthia Erivo for her amazing performance in “The Color Purple.”

Many, however, predict Martin to win the Emmy. He is running only behind Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso,” last year’s winner and an exceedingly popular show. Of this year’s whopping nine Emmy-nominees for supporting roles in “Ted Lasso,” the only one to have to have previously received a Tony nomination is Dame Harriet Walter. Her nomination this year (her second) is for Best Comedy Guest Actress, playing Hannah Waddingham’s mother. Like the mother she plays in “Succession” this character is perceived as difficult by her child. However, in many respects the two characters are quite different with personalities wardrobes and hairstyles as befitting their contrasting sociological settings.

As I write this, Jean Smart is ahead in the predictions on GoldDerbyto win the Best Comedy Actress Emmy for her role as comedienne Deborah Vance on “Hacks.” She already won the Emmy in that category for that same role last year. In 1994, Jean received a Best Featured Actress Tony nomination for a revival of “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (starring the Nathan Lane as Sheridan Whiteside). She played Lorraine Sheldon, a glamorous movie star trying to seduce the suitor of Whiteside’s kindly and comely secretary, Maggie. Maggie in that production was played by Harriet Sansom Harris, now nominated as Best Comedy Guest Actress for her appearance also in “Hacks.”

Harriet played a once-promising comedienne and a kindly old friend of Deborah Vance. They run into each other at a county fair in mid America, where Harriet, has settled into middle-class security. It was a very endearing role. Harriet won a Best Featured Actress Tony award in 2002 for a very different kind of part in the hit musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” She played Mrs. Meers, an evil villainess in this campy hit, who pretends to be a kindly Chinese woman- accent and all- to mask the fact that she is actually a slave trader, kidnapping white girls and shipping them to the Orient. Times have changed and I wondered if this all would go over in 2022, so I checked the Music Theater International Agency website. It told me that “Thoroughly Modern Millie was “currently unavailable for licensing.”

Two other Tony Award-winning actresses are also nominated for Best Comedy Guest Actress for their roles on “Hacks:” Jane Adams, and Laurie Metcalf.

Jane, a talented actress who works all the time, won her Tony back in 1995 for an innovative revival of J.B. Priestley’s, “An Inspector Calls.” In Hacks, Jane plays the mother of Hacks’ Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee, Hannah Einbinder. Like the two mothers played by Harriet Walter, Einbinder’s mother is difficult and a source of stress to her daughter. Clearly the days of June Cleaver are over. TV mothers today are usually a problem.

Metcalf is the only two-Tony winner in the 2022 Emmy nominee group this year. Over the years Laurie has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, winning three, all for her role as Jackie in the comedy “Roseanne.” This year she is nominated for playing the gruff and no-nonsense driver of the Deborah Vance’s tour bus. She didn’t drive the bus for that long on the show, but long enough to earn the notice of the Emmy voters.

Laurie has been nominated for six Tony awards over the years, beginning with a Best Featured Actress nomination for David Mamet’s play “November” in 2008 (starring Nathan Lane). She won a Tony in 2017 for Best Leading Actress in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and another Tony in 2018 for Best Featured Actress in “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women.”

Among the supporting comedy performance nominations, Sheryl Lee Ralph, earned one in her role as the weary and wise veteran grammar schoolteacher in Abbott Elementary, another nominee for the Best Comedy Series. In 1980, Sheryl received a Tony Award nomination for the original production of “Dreamgirls.” However, Jennifer Holliday was in the same category for her performance in that show. Jennifer won, but as anyone knows who has listened to the original cast album, Sheryl was great too.

Tony Shalhoub has earned his fourth Best Comedy Supporting Actor nomination for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a part he already won that award for in 2019. Shalhoub also won four Emmys among eight nominations for his portrayal of his beloved lead character in “Monk.” Shalhoub also received four Tony nominations and won for Best Actor in a Musical in 2018 for “The Band’s Visit,” playing the leader of Egyptian military band stuck overnight in a small Israeli town. His was wonderful in that part, although many did not predict his win because Tony only sang one song in the show. Still, it was his great acting that ultimately got the prize, and it is always gratifying when that happens.

