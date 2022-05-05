En Vogue (‘The Masked Singer’ Queen Cobra) unmasked interview: ‘It took us out of our comfort zone’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny all sang their hearts out in hopes of winning Round 3 but it was Team Good’s royal toad that came out on top. Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny finished in third place and was revealed to be Grammy-winning entertainer Shaggy. Next it was Team Bad’s Queen Cobra who was unmasked after a rendition of “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic. The trio was revealed to be funky divas En Vogue.

“This is a special moment for me,” said panelist Robin Thicke after he saw the Grammy-nominated group unmasked. When I was growing up I studied the harmonies, I watched the videos. Your voices, your records, those harmonies, they stand up to the test of time. Thank you so much for blessing us by coming on this show.”

“We loved coming on here because it took us out of our comfort zone,” the trio told host Nick Cannon during their unmasked interview. “It was a challenge singing in the costumes, but it’s also like singing in fantasy land. It’s such a great show and it was a great experience for us. We’re grateful.”

Nicole Scherzinger piled on more compliments, stating, “You all are the best group. The most female-empowering group forever. I listen to your music, those lyrics, those vocals. Still to this day the best hands down and I’m just trying to put my words together and not freak out in front of you all.

Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey playing saxophones was a hint to En Vogue’s album “Funky Divas.” The bowl of chili peppers was a nod to En Vogue’s song “Latin Soul.” Bradley Cooper was a nod to the theme song to “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” which En Vogue wrote and performed.

Queen Cobra was the 12th performer eliminated from Season 7. Her exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Shaggy as Space Bunny. She came in second place from Group C behind Prince. Prince will now face off against Firefly and Ringmaster in the Season 7 finale.

