‘Encanto’ soundtrack: Yep, still number-one on Billboard chart, but ‘Bruno’ knocked off his perch

“Encanto” continues to rule the Billboard 200 albums chart. For the tracking week that ended last Thursday, March 3, the soundtrack achieved another 80,000 equivalent album units based on combined album sales, track sales, and online streams, keeping it at number-one for the eighth week overall. However, its breakout hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” dropped down to number-two after five weeks on top of the Hot 100 singles chart. Read more about this week’s charts here and here.

The 80,000 units for “Encanto” were enough to hold off the week’s top debut, rapper Kodak Black‘s “Back for Everything,” which launches at number-two with 60,000 units. This is his highest-charting album since “Dying to Live,” which hit number-one in 2018. Rounding out the top five are past chart-toppers “Dangerous” by Morgan Wallen at number-three, “DS4Ever” by Gunna at number-four, and The Weeknd‘s best-of compilation “The Highlights” at number-five.

But “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is no longer the top song in the country. Instead, the Hot 100 is lead by a song that’s close to a golden oldie at this point: Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves.” That song was originally released in 2020 and took 59 weeks to rise from number-100 all the way to its apex. Fewer than two dozen songs have spent 59 weeks or more on the chart overall, let alone in just its run-up to number-one. The song with the next-longest build-up to the top was Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which took 35 weeks spread across more than 20 years to reach the pinnacle. Better late than never.

