‘Encanto’ spends 5th week at number-one on Billboard 200, the first soundtrack since ‘Frozen’ to do so

“Encanto” is the gift that keeps on giving for Disney as its soundtrack spends its fifth nonconsecutive week on top of the Billboard 200 for the tracking week of February 4 through February 10. In that time the film also earned triple Oscar nominations, two of which are for its music, appropriately enough. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

The collection of songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda has been impressively steady in the top spot in recent weeks, achieving another 110,000 equivalent album units, which is down only 2% from last week. Album units are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, and for “Encanto” streaming makes up the lion’s share of its units (91,000), fueled in no small part by the viral success of songs like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.” This latest accomplishment for “Encanto” makes it the first soundtrack to spend five weeks or more in the top spot since Disney’s “Frozen” spent 13 total weeks on top in 2014.

Two new albums arrived in the top five this week from artists achieving their highest positions ever, though neither came close to challenging “Encanto’s” supremacy. Rapper Yo Gotti‘s “CM10: Free Game” took off in third place with 46,000 album units; that’s one spot better than his “The Art of the Hustle” achieved in 2016. And Mitski‘s “Laurel Hell” came in at number-five with 36,000 units; not only is this her first time in the top five, it’s her first time anywhere in the top 50, a byproduct of the social media success she has achieved since her last album, 2018’s “Be the Cowboy.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?