‘Encanto’ soundtrack notches 9th number-one week on Billboard 200, while the ‘Heat Wave’ continues on Hot 100

The “Encanto” soundtrack remains truly enchanted, spending its ninth week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week spanning March 4 through March 10. This comes as the film continues to notch wins during the awards season, claiming the BAFTA for Best Animated Feature and a Society of Composers and Lyricists prize for Germaine Franco‘s score. Read more about this week’s charts at Billboard.com here and here.

“Encanto” achieved another 72,500 album units based on its combined album sales, track sales, and online streams. That’s down 9% from last week, but it was still enough to outpace the week’s top debut, King Von‘s posthumous album “What it Means to Be King.” The rapper was shot and killed during an altercation in November 2020. He had released his debut studio album, “Welcome to O’Block,” just one week before his murder. It peaked at number-five on the chart, which makes “What it Means” his highest-charting effort with 59,000 album units. Rounding out the top five are Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” at number-three, Kodak Black‘s “Back for Everything” at number-four, and Gunna‘s “DS4Ever” at number-five.

Meanwhile, on the Hot 100 singles chart, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” remains number-one for the second week after taking a record 59 weeks to get to the top spot. It’s the first song by a British group to spend multiple weeks at number-one since the Spice Girls‘ breakthrough hit “Wannabe” in the 1990s. But “Encanto’s” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is still holding tight to number-two after spending five weeks at the pinnacle. Perhaps we’ll be talking about “Bruno” again if “Encanto” ends up winning Best Animated Feature at the Oscars on March 27.

